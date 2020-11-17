BACKBONE WAHOO Hanke plays essential role on family farm

“That’s really when I started to do more on the farm,” she said.

That’s also when Ken started cutting back on his farm responsibilities.

“The physical day-to-day work I was part of in various ways almost from the beginning depending on the off-farm work schedule and when we expanded our farm,” she said.

One of Nancy’s most important jobs through the years was to supply emotional support to the family. Farming has never been easy, but the couple was still in the early years of their farming operation when things became particularly difficult. Record crop production led to a drop in commodity prices. The U.S. grain embargo against the Soviet Union reduced exports, interest rates climbed and farm debt soared in the late 1970s and early 1980s.

The Hankes made it through the crisis by fixing their own equipment, saving seed and living frugally.

“We didn’t buy anything we couldn’t afford,” said Nancy.

But the most devastating event to happen to the Hanke farm operation was the loss of their son, Mitch, in 2004, in an ATV accident. The young man was just shy of his 22nd birthday. They had been grooming Mitch to one day take over the farm.

“He wanted to farm,” said Nancy.