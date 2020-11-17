BACKBONE WAHOO Hanke plays essential role on family farm

Nancy Hanke might not run the combine or planter, but her role on the family farm is essential.
“We call her the boss,” said her husband, Gary.
For the past 45 years, Nancy has been the backbone of the Hanke family farming operation located southwest of Wahoo.
Gary began farming with his father, Ken in the 1970s. He now works with his son-in-law, Chris Bouc, who joined the operation three years ago and is transitioning to take over as Gary is set to retire soon due to health reasons.
However, Gary’s retirement doesn’t mean Nancy will be cutting back too.
“Hopefully I’m able to help out in some way,” Nancy said.
Nancy grew up on a farm near Marquette where her father and mother raised crops and hogs. Her mother did much more than just bring meals to the field during harvest. She ran the corn picker among many other tasks.
“I came from a farm where the wife was totally involved with farming,” said Nancy.
Nancy modeled her role as a farm wife after her mother. A year after marrying in 1975, Gary and Nancy moved to an acreage on County Road 19 that they later purchased.
Gary had come back from serving in the Navy during the Vietnam War and started farming with his father, Ken Hanke.
“The idea was always to come back to the farm and the opportunity came up,” Nancy said.
Early on Nancy began pitching in by fueling the trucks and driving the grain trucks from field to field.
“Eventually I got so I could go to the elevator with the grain truck,” she said.
Before chemicals were the preferred way to kill weeds in the fields, Nancy was doing the work by hand.
“I spent a lot of time walking the fields, pulling weeds,” she said.
Nancy made sure the combines were fueled up for harvest and greased the equipment when it was time to disc the fields. It was also her job to transport huge round bales of hay.
“I moved hundreds of bales,” she said.
She brought the seed to the fields, helped fill planters during planting season, ran the grain cart and unloaded trucks during harvest. She field-cultivated and hauled anhydrous tanks. And she helped take care of the animals when they were raising cattle.
“There’s always something to be done,” she said.
Gary started out doing the bookkeeping when it was simply recording transactions in a little blue book. When things became more complicated, Nancy took over.
Nancy follows the grain market to determine when will be the best time to sell their corn and soybeans.
“I probably do 98% of the crop marketing and tax planning and since I do the book work (I) know the financial implications of pricing inputs and making purchases,” she said.
Decision making became a team effort on the Hanke farm as Nancy’s role increased.
“Most decisions are discussed between us before finalized,” Nancy said.
There were times when Gary was busy so Nancy attended local meetings hosted by the Farm Service Agency (FSA) about government programs and other farm information.
“Early on I was the only woman there,” she said.
Nancy was just as informed as the men at the meeting, and in fact her knowledge about one of the programs led to a part-time job with the FSA that lasted 18 months.
“They called me because one of the programs was complicated and I knew how to do it,” she said.
Gary said Nancy offered knowledge of the specific program, as well as general farming operations.
“She knew about the farming end of it, how it was working here, and they didn’t,” he explained.
Nancy had other part-time jobs on and off, but after the birth of their first child, Mitch, in 1982 she chose to stay home. Three years later she started a part-time job at the Wahoo Newspaper that lasted until daughter Paula was born in 1987. Since then she has devoted her time to her family and the farm.
“That’s really when I started to do more on the farm,” she said.
That’s also when Ken started cutting back on his farm responsibilities.
“The physical day-to-day work I was part of in various ways almost from the beginning depending on the off-farm work schedule and when we expanded our farm,” she said.
One of Nancy’s most important jobs through the years was to supply emotional support to the family. Farming has never been easy, but the couple was still in the early years of their farming operation when things became particularly difficult. Record crop production led to a drop in commodity prices. The U.S. grain embargo against the Soviet Union reduced exports, interest rates climbed and farm debt soared in the late 1970s and early 1980s.
The Hankes made it through the crisis by fixing their own equipment, saving seed and living frugally.
“We didn’t buy anything we couldn’t afford,” said Nancy.
But the most devastating event to happen to the Hanke farm operation was the loss of their son, Mitch, in 2004, in an ATV accident. The young man was just shy of his 22nd birthday. They had been grooming Mitch to one day take over the farm.
“He wanted to farm,” said Nancy.
It was a tough time for the family. They had just started constructing a new shop building on the family farm site. Gary had a hard time getting back to work on the project after Mitch died, but friends stepped in to help to finish the building. It is now the center of the farm operation, where they come together to discuss farm business, eat meals during harvest, repair equipment and hold family gatherings.
But it also became a place to pay tribute to Mitch. On the wall, a colorful metal sign says “In Memory of Mitch Hanke,” with a tractor in the center.
The next generation of family farmers is in the making. Paula and her husband Chris have three children – Rhett, Lainey and Jasper. Rhett is already showing interest in farming at age 6.
“He knows more about farming than we do sometimes,” said Gary with a laugh.
While Rhett may follow in his grandpa and dad’s footsteps, Paula, on the other hand, doesn’t plan to take on the farm responsibilities her mother did.
“She doesn’t want to be as involved,” said Nancy.
Paula pitches in when needed by running the grain cart during harvest, but she works full-time as a licensed practical nurse in Wahoo. And she tends to a large flock of about 75 chickens and sells their eggs. Paula also takes care of a handful of pigs and cows that the family raises for meat.
“I have my own farm chores,” she said.
Paula is fully aware of just how much work her mother does on the farm.
“I only knew that my mom worked from sun up to beyond sun down,” she said.
The rest of the family realizes Nancy’s contributions as well. When asked if Gary could do it without her, he shook his head no.
“Absolutely not,” he said.
