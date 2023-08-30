GAINSVILLE, FL- Most adults in their early 20s are still trying to figure out what to do with their lives or are trying to graduate from college so they can start their careers. This is not the case for Maddie Washburn a 2017 graduate of Ashland-Greenwood, who has climbed up the ranks in the sports photography world and just recently finished up her first year as the Directory of Photography for the University of Florida.

“When I first started I was super excited to work with the SEC Conference,” Washburn said. “Everybody always talks about the competition and the football and just how competitive it really is. To be able to work for a brand like Florida that is pretty well known is super exciting.”

For Washburn, her journey to Florida started back in high school when she fell in love with taking pictures for the yearbook. From there, she decided to go to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and study photojournalism.

“So when I went off to college I knew I wanted to be in the journalism realm and I learned about their photojournalism opportunities at Nebraska,” Washburn said. “I tested it out in college to see if this was something I wanted to make a career out of. I fell in love with it and got to meet some really cool people.”

While at Nebraska, Washburn had the opportunity to cover a variety of different sports. On any given day, you might be able to see Maddie on the floor at the Bob Devaney Center, the Pinnacle Bank Arena, or on the sidelines at Memorial Stadium getting shots of different Husker athletes.

She used the experience she gained at Nebraska to snag an internship with NFL Focus where she found herself taking pictures at the Super Bowl. From there, Washburn was one of a handful of photographers for the Kansas City Chiefs during the 2021 season.

During this time, Washburn had the opportunity to work under the Chiefs Director of Photography and learn what it was like to work inside a professional sports team organization.

“I worked under Steve Sanders there who at that point had been with the team for a while,” Washburn said. “He was great at teaching me about more than just being a photographer. There is a lot of scheduling that goes into things and a lot of that professional side with working with other individuals. Being there that season taught me a lot about leadership and working within an organization like that.”

During her first year with Florida, Washburn has had the opportunity to cover many spectacular sporting events and see some of the top sporting venues around the country.

One of her favorite memories from the last year was when Florida made the Men’s College World Series this past June. It gave Washburn the opportunity to come back home to Nebraska and cover an event she had been a spectator at for so many years.

“Growing up, my family tried to go to as many games as we could for as long as I can remember,” Washburn said. “It’s cool to think back because every year we would pick a team and there were some years we picked the Gators to win and we kind of became fans. Now to be on the side where I work for the Gators and to be able to actually travel with that team and cover a historic part of their season was super cool.”

As the Director of Photography at Florida, Washburn manages around 20 students who help her produce sports content for the Gator athletic programs. With these college kids, she tries to teach them as much as possible so they can further their careers. Washburn remembers how influential her mentors were in the industry in getting her to where she is and she wants to do the same exact thing for the students she works with at Florida.

“I knew when I went to Florida I would use a lot of the skills I had gained,” Washburn said. “At Florida, I oversee about 20 photojournalism students. There is a lot that goes into the coverage and being able to teach these students and trying to help them grow their careers. It’s a cool opportunity because I have had so many individuals in my life in sports photography that helped me get to where I am. I want to pay it forward and help other students out when I can.”