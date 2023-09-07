WAVERLY- Each day the Ashland-Greenwood Girls Golf Team keeps taking steps in the right direction. They continued on their upward trend by getting sixth place with a score of 451 at the Waverly Invite on Sept. 29.

Playing a big role in the Bluejays success on the day were Samantha Norris and Grace Gambaiana. Shooting a 102 and coming in ninth place was Norris and Gambaiana ended up in 15th place and carded a 110.

“I was pleased with the way we played as a team,” A-G Head Coach Dan Vahle said. “This meet features several very good teams, so finishing sixth was a nice step forward for us. It was great to have two medalists in Samantha and Grace. We have been emphasizing the short game in practice and I think the girls are seeing that begin to pay off.”

Winning the meet was Olivia Lovegrove of Lincoln Christian who shot a 71 for 18 holes and Tia Phaisan of Waverly was second with a 78. Seven strokes back with a score of 85 was Isabelle Johnson of Nebraska City.

In the team standings, Norris took home the title with a 395 and Waverly got second after shooting a 402. Getting third place was Nebraska City who carded a 413.

Next up for A-G was a home triangular at the Ashland Country Club with Gretna East and Omaha Concordia on Aug. 31. The Bluejays finished in second place overall with 211 points scored.

Winning the triangular for A-G by one stroke was Norris who carded a 46. Gambaina wasn’t far behind in third place with a 48 and Zoey Clausen got tenth by shooting a 48.

Earning a 12-place finish by carding a 59 was Macey Schram and Haley Pfeiffer rounded out the team score with a 67.

The JV also competed for the Bluejays and had one medalist with Adelyn Harms who came in seventh place overall with a 49. Malia Howard was the next finisher with a 68 followed by Jenna Mills and Lily Kinnersley who shot a 71 and a 79.

This week the Bluejays competed in a triangular with Syracuse and Lincoln Christian at the Syracuse Country Club on Sept. 5.