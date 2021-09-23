 Skip to main content
Wilson leads XC at Yutan Invite
Wilson leads XC at Yutan Invite

OMAHA – The Ashland-Greenwood cross country team competed at the Yutan XC Invitational at Walnut Grove Park in Omaha on Sept. 13. The Bluejay girls did not register a team score but the boy’s got 11th with 172 points.

The top finisher for A-G on the day came on the girl’s side. It was Dayna Wilson who got 21st in a time of 25:28.74.

Elyse Hakenkamp was the only other Bluejay girl to finish the race. She got 42nd place by clocking a 30:53.55.

In the boy’s race, Elliot Gassin got 26th place in a time of 20:24.26 to lead A-G. Fourteen spots back in 40th was Cooper Mack in a time of 21:42.61.

Finishing back-to-back was Nick Wilhite in 54th and Logan McVay in 55th. Wilhite ran a time of 22:41.41 and McVay crossed the line in a time of 22:43.88.

Gabe Holtz was the fifth runner for the Bluejays in 69th place with a time of 24:04.86. Rounding out the team score was Ezekiel Pruitt in 73rd in a time of 30:52.28.

A-G’s next meet is their home invitational on Sept. 20. Check out next week’s paper for results and photos from the invite.

Reach The Ashland Gazette staff at news@ashland-gazette.com.

