Volleyball team earns first victory

ASHLAND – The Ashland-Greenwood volleyball team picked up their first win of the 2021 season with a thrilling come-from-behind victory over Logan View/Scribner-Snyder on Sept. 7. After trailing 2-1, the Bluejays won sets four and five to win the match 3-2.

“The girls needed this win,” A-G Coach Meagan Rossell said. “We have played some stiff competition to start the season and a lot of ranked teams. They were more confident in themselves and never gave up. We easily could have caved after being down 2-1 but even being behind in the fourth set I just saw some great leadership and determination.”

In the first set, A-G was able to find a way to distance themselves from the Patriots on the scoreboard. This resulted in them winning the first set by a final of 25-16.

LV/SS answered back by putting up respectable performances in both the third and fourth games of the match. They ended up winning both sets by a final of 25-20.

Set four was the closest set of the match between the Patriots and Bluejays. The game was anybody’s to be had deep into the set, but it was A-G who was able to go on a run and win 25-22.