Volleyball team caps regular season with straight set victory

SEWARD – The fifth-ranked Ashland-Greenwood Bluejay volleyball team won for the 17th time in their last 19 matches after notching a 25-22, 25-18 and 25-18 victory on the road against the Seward Bluejays on Oct. 22.

The Vikings employed a balanced offensive attack to get past Seward in straight sets.

The visitors finished with 43 kills and were led at the net by senior Layne Whaley who hammered 13 kills while hitting a team best .440.

Seniors Carly vonRentzell and Saige Craven and junior Brynn Glock combined for 26 more.

AGHS finished with seven ace serves and seven errors from behind the line and served at 90.3 percent against Seward.

Senior Jess Stander and sophomore Presley Harms played well defensively at the net and limited the Seward hitters by teaming up for eight blocks.

Craven led the Jays with 19 assists while Glock handed out 16 more.

Senior libero Alexa Edmisten was solid along the back row while digging up a team-best 13 balls and leading the team in serve receive.

The win improved the Jays to 21-5 on the year.