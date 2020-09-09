Tweton leads AG girls to first place finish at DC West

VALLEY – Ashland-Greenwood senior Jaiden Tweton crossed the finish line ahead of the rest of the field at the Douglas County West Invitational on a cool refreshing afternoon Sept. 3.
Tweton completed the 5K course in 21:35, more than 15 seconds ahead of Douglas County West freshman Olivia Malousek.
Tweton’s championship finish helped the Jays to a second place finish at the meet with a team total of 29.
Bluejay senior Darby Walsh and sophomore Dayna Wilson also medaled at the meet. Walsh ended up in sixth place with a time of 23:01. Wilson finished in 11th place with a time of 23:01.
Senior Trinity Rowley (18th place, 24:16) and junior Mollie Konen (27th, 27:16) completed the varsity roster at the meet.
The Bluejay boys team was led by freshman Elliot Gossin. Gossin crossed the finish line in 20th place with a time of 19:38.
Junior Gabe Holtz finished 42nd with a time of 21:47 and senior Nick Starns crossed the finish line in 44th place with a time of 21:57.