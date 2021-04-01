Track athletes eager to get started

Bluejay sprinter Jaylyn Horton and teammates Cleo Willis, Hannah Keith, Macee Cerveny and Jaycee Meyers also return for the Jays after lettering in 2019.

“We are very excited about the upcoming season. We have a good mix of returning medal winners as well as new recruits who will be able to contribute to our program right away,” said King.

Veteran Coach Briam Thimm steps in as the boys head coach in 2019.

Thimm has been associated with the AGHS track program for 17 years and is excited about this year’s teams prospects.

He says that the team strength lie in the sprints, jumpers, hurdlers and the relays.

Senior Jarrod Nafzinger got the season off to a great start in Doane after finishing second in the 800-meter run.

The Jay senior figures to be one of the top middle distance competitors in the area this season.

Junior Evan Shepard will utilize his speed and athleticism to become an athlete to watch in the hurdles and high jump. He left Doane with a pair of medals.

Seniors Lane Zimmerman and Grant Buller will add depth in the sprints and relays.

Senior Cinch Beetison will look to add points in the pole vault.

“We have the potential to be very competitive in all of our meets this season. We return a good group of upperclassmen with the potential to become state qualifiers,” Thimm added.