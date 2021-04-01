Track athletes eager to get started

ASHLAND – After missing the entire 2019 season due to the CODID-19 pandemic the Ashland-Greenwood track and field teams are ready to run.
The girls team will be coached by Andrea King this season. This is King’s first season as the track HC. She has coached the cross country teams for the past four seasons.
State qualifiers Jaiden Tweton and Darby Walsh return to the track with the most experience for the Bluejays in 2021.
Tweton is a two-time state qualifier and is the school record holder in the 800-meter run.
She ran 2:24.5 in the 800-meter run in 2019, breaking the school record and establishing herself as one of the top half-milers in Class B. She finished second in Doane at the season opening indoor meet with a time of 2:27, already looking in mid-season form.
Tweton will compete in the 400 and 800-meter events this season and will also help out a relay team or two.
Walsh is also a school record holder for the Bluejays and returns this season as one of the top distance runners in the area.
Walsh medaled in both the 1600 and 3200-meter events at the season opening meet and figures to be a consistent scorer in the two events all season and will also run a leg on a very good Bluejay two-mile relay team.
Bluejay sprinter Jaylyn Horton and teammates Cleo Willis, Hannah Keith, Macee Cerveny and Jaycee Meyers also return for the Jays after lettering in 2019.
“We are very excited about the upcoming season. We have a good mix of returning medal winners as well as new recruits who will be able to contribute to our program right away,” said King.
Veteran Coach Briam Thimm steps in as the boys head coach in 2019.
Thimm has been associated with the AGHS track program for 17 years and is excited about this year’s teams prospects.
He says that the team strength lie in the sprints, jumpers, hurdlers and the relays.
Senior Jarrod Nafzinger got the season off to a great start in Doane after finishing second in the 800-meter run.
The Jay senior figures to be one of the top middle distance competitors in the area this season.
Junior Evan Shepard will utilize his speed and athleticism to become an athlete to watch in the hurdles and high jump. He left Doane with a pair of medals.
Seniors Lane Zimmerman and Grant Buller will add depth in the sprints and relays.
Senior Cinch Beetison will look to add points in the pole vault.
“We have the potential to be very competitive in all of our meets this season. We return a good group of upperclassmen with the potential to become state qualifiers,” Thimm added.