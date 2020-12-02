Three Jays earn All-Area honors on offense

Jacobsen passed for seven scores, rushed for two scores and caught two touchdown passes while playing multiple positions on offense.

He also started at safety on defense where he came up with 47 tackles and two interceptions with one of them resulting in a touchdown.

Colin Ludvik, Jr.

Wahoo

This diminutive I-back stepped into the lead role for Warrior rushing game in 2020.

Ludvik rushed for an area best 1,474 yards and 15 touchdowns while busting it up inside the tackles for Chad Fox and the Warriors. He also caught a pair of touchdown passes and started at safety on defense.

Ludvik has more than 2,600 yards rushing through three seasons and will enter his senior season as one of the top backs in C-1.

Caden Egr, Sr.

Yutan

This 190-pound senior is good enough to be named first team on both sides of the ball.

Egr led the Chieftain ground game with 974 yards on 188 carries. He scored

nine touchdowns. Egr finished his career with 2,885 yards rushing and 23 touchdowns.