Team effort makes girls first Bluejay team to qualify for state cross country

MALCOLM – The Ashland-Greenwood girls cross country team made history on Thursday at the Class C-3 district cross country meet held at Branched Oak State Recreation Area.

The team became the first in school history to qualify for the state meet in Kearney.

“Thursday’s race was nerve racking and exciting. The girls were about to edge out North Bend by one point to place third. It all came down to each individual runner doing her part for the team. Jaiden Tweton led the team with an impressive third place finish. Darby Walsh placed sixth, her best district finish, and was key in being ahead of top runners from other schools. Dayna Wilson and Trinity Rowley ran together and both held off scoring runners from other teams,” said Ashland-Greenwood Coach Andrea King.

The Bluejays finished third as a team at the meet after scoring 42 points, one point less than fourth-place finisher North Bend Central.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Tweton, a senior, finished third at the meet after completing the 5K course with a time of 20:45. Sadye Daniell of Lincoln Christian crossed the finish line first with a time of 20:19.