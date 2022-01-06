Stille to play in Hula Bowl All-Star Classic

He has been named a Big 10 Distinguished Scholar, and was listed on the CoSIDA Academic All-District VII team twice, as well as the Nebraska Scholar Athlete Honor Roll seven times.

Stille’s leadership has also been recognized with the Sam Foltz Hero 27 Leadership Award in 2019. During his career, he was named to the Tom Osborne and Brook Berringer Citizenship Team five times.

Stille is among good company when it comes to Huskers who have played in the Hula Bowl. Husker icons Johnny Rodgers, Mike Rozier and Vince Ferragamo also suited up for the game.

The first Hula Bowl was played in 1947 with mainland college players going against a team made up of local Hawaiian Islanders. It was a two-game series until 1951, when the format was changed and NFL players were added to the Hawaiian All-Stars team. In 1960 the Hula Bowl began to only allow NCAA college players.

The is normally played in at the Aloha Stadium in Honolulu, Hawaii, but the University of Central Florida in Orlando has extended an invitation to host the game this year due to ongoing renovations at Aloha Stadium.