Stille to play in Hula Bowl All-Star Classic

ASHLAND – Fans of Ashland native Ben Stille will have a chance to see him play one more time as a collegiate athlete.
The Husker defensive lineman will play in the Hula Bowl All-Star Football Classic on Jan. 15. Kickoff is 11 a.m. Central Standard Time on CBS.
Stille has had a stellar career for the Huskers. The six-year player had 42 tackles in 2021 with six for a loss. His average over five seasons was 29.8 tackles with 5.9 tackles for loss.
The 6-5, 295-pound defensive end not only racked up impressive stats at on the field, he also earned numerous awards during his college career.
In December, Stille received the Cletus Fischer Native Son award for the second consecutive year. The award is given to a Nebraska-born senior who best exemplifies qualities exhibited by former NU assistant coach Cletus Fischer. They include good work ethic, competitiveness, leadership, forthrightness, sense of humor, pride, loyalty and a love of Nebraska.
Stille’s academic prowess has also earned him many honors. He graduated in 2019 with a bachelors degree in nutrition and health sciences and earned a masters degree in the field last May.
For the second year in a row, he has been nominated for the William V. Campbell Trophy, awarded to the national’s top football scholar athlete. He was also named one of 30 national candidates for the 2021 Senior CLASS Award, given to a student-athlete with notable achievements in the areas of community, classroom, character and competition.
He has been named a Big 10 Distinguished Scholar, and was listed on the CoSIDA Academic All-District VII team twice, as well as the Nebraska Scholar Athlete Honor Roll seven times.
Stille’s leadership has also been recognized with the Sam Foltz Hero 27 Leadership Award in 2019. During his career, he was named to the Tom Osborne and Brook Berringer Citizenship Team five times.
Stille is among good company when it comes to Huskers who have played in the Hula Bowl. Husker icons Johnny Rodgers, Mike Rozier and Vince Ferragamo also suited up for the game.
The first Hula Bowl was played in 1947 with mainland college players going against a team made up of local Hawaiian Islanders. It was a two-game series until 1951, when the format was changed and NFL players were added to the Hawaiian All-Stars team. In 1960 the Hula Bowl began to only allow NCAA college players.
The is normally played in at the Aloha Stadium in Honolulu, Hawaii, but the University of Central Florida in Orlando has extended an invitation to host the game this year due to ongoing renovations at Aloha Stadium.
This year’s game will not only feature college football players from all divisions, there will also be international players from Japan, Canada, Australia and the UK, as well as Polynesian players with historic ties to Hawaii.
Scouts from professional football team organizations like the NFL, CFL, XFL and Arena Football will be at the Hula Bowl to watch Stille and his teammates and opponents put their best foot forward to showcase their talent.
Many players who went on to have legendary careers in the NFL have taken the field for the Hula Bowl.
