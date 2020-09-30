Softball team wins conference tournament held in Ashland

Boggs led an eight-hit attack for AGHS, finishing 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI.

Junior Hannah Keith suffered the loss on the mound for the Bluejays.

The Jays opened conference tournament play against the Cass Wildcats on Saturday morning at Jack Anderson Ball Park.

The Jays scored five runs in the first inning and rolled to the 10-2 five inning win.

Ashland-Greenwood took advantage of nine walks issued by Wildcat pitchers.

Abby Fischer scored three runs and drove in a run with a triple. Junior Devin Rodgerson finished 3-for-4 at the plate for the Jays and scored two runs. Boggs drove in two runs for the Jays.

Ray reached base three times, stole two bases, scored a run and drove in a run.

Gossin earned the win on the mound after scattering four hits and two runs in five innings of work.

The win moved the Jays into the semifinals where they rolled to an 11-3 five innings win over the Syracuse Rockets.

AGHS scored five runs in the second inning and added six more in the third to pull away for the win.