Softball team wins conference tournament held in Ashland

ASHLAND – The Ashland-Greenwood softball team won the annual Capitol Conference Softball Tournament held in Ashland on Sept. 26.
Prior to competing in the conference tournament the Jays played on the road against Weeping Water on Sept. 21.
A seven-run seventh inning powered the visitors to a 10-2 win over the Indians.
Catcher Piper Boggs had a big game for the Jays at the plate. The Jay junior finished 2-for-4 with a home run and team-best four RBI.
Junior Kealyn Fischer also hit a home run and finished 2-for-4. Senior Camryn Ray went 2-for-2 with a double, three runs scored and an RBI. Junior Danielle Tonjes also finished with two hits for the Jays.
Junior Tatum Gossin earned the win on the mound for AGHS after scattering eight hits and two runs in five-plus innings.
Less than 24 hours later the Jays remained on the road to do battle with Saunders County rival Raymond Central.
The Jays trailed most of the way and despite a seventh-inning rally came out on the short end of a 5-4 score.
AGHS trailed 4-1 going into the top of the seventh inning before rallying for three runs to tie the game at four.
The home team rallied to score a run in the bottom of the seventh inning to win 5-4.
Boggs led an eight-hit attack for AGHS, finishing 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI.
Junior Hannah Keith suffered the loss on the mound for the Bluejays.
The Jays opened conference tournament play against the Cass Wildcats on Saturday morning at Jack Anderson Ball Park.
The Jays scored five runs in the first inning and rolled to the 10-2 five inning win.
Ashland-Greenwood took advantage of nine walks issued by Wildcat pitchers.
Abby Fischer scored three runs and drove in a run with a triple. Junior Devin Rodgerson finished 3-for-4 at the plate for the Jays and scored two runs. Boggs drove in two runs for the Jays.
Ray reached base three times, stole two bases, scored a run and drove in a run.
Gossin earned the win on the mound after scattering four hits and two runs in five innings of work.
The win moved the Jays into the semifinals where they rolled to an 11-3 five innings win over the Syracuse Rockets.
AGHS scored five runs in the second inning and added six more in the third to pull away for the win.
Abby Fischer and Kealyn Fischer combined to drive in five runs. Senior Kiara Libal, Tonjes and Boggs each scored two runs.
Keith earned the win on the mound for the Jays, working around five walks and three hits in five innings.
The win over the Rockets put AGHS into the conference tournament championship game against Raymond Central.
The Bluejays scored the game-winning runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to pull out the 5-4 victory.
Abby Fischer finished 3-for-4 at the plate with two runs scored and an RBI. Gossin and Libal also added two hits apiece.
Gossin earned the win in relief for the Jays after limiting the Mustangs to just four hits and a run in five-plus innings of work.
The 3-0 tournament finish improved the Jays record to 9-11 on the season.
