Softball team splits early week contests

ASHLAND – The Ashland-Greenwood Bluejay softball team finished with a record of 1-1 last week after games with Malcolm and Yutan-Mead.
The Bluejays were defeated by the Clippers 8-3 on Sept. 14 in Malcolm.
The Bluejays led 2-0 after a half inning and trailed 3-2 in the bottom of the sixth before the home team was able to put the game on ice with four runs in the bottom of the sixth inning.
The Bluejays struggled defensively, committing seven costly errors against the Clippers.
The Jays finished with six base hits with six different players collecting one each.
Junior Abby Fischer, sophomore Kaitlin Pfeiffer and junior Devin Rodgerson all drove in runs for the Bluejays.
Sophomore Ava Miller, Abby Fischer and junior Piper Boggs all scored runs.
Pfeiffer started and took the loss for the Jays, but really deserved better. She allowed eight runs, but only one of them was earned.
The Bluejays were able to bounce back with a 12-1 four inning home win over the Yutan-Mead Patriots on Sept. 15 in Ashland.
The Bluejays led 3-1 going into the bottom of the fourth when they erupted for nine runs.
Senior Camryn Ray finished with two hits, including a triple and drove in two runs for the Jays.
Abby Fischer finished 2-for-4 at the plate with a triple and two RBI.
Pfeiffer and Kealyn Fischer also drove in two runs apiece.
Kiara Libal reached base twice and scored both times.
Junior Tatum Gossin earned the win on the mound for the Jays after scattering four hits and a run over four innings of work.
The split moved the Jay record to 5-10 on the season.
