Softball team splits early week contests

ASHLAND – The Ashland-Greenwood Bluejay softball team finished with a record of 1-1 last week after games with Malcolm and Yutan-Mead.

The Bluejays were defeated by the Clippers 8-3 on Sept. 14 in Malcolm.

The Bluejays led 2-0 after a half inning and trailed 3-2 in the bottom of the sixth before the home team was able to put the game on ice with four runs in the bottom of the sixth inning.

The Bluejays struggled defensively, committing seven costly errors against the Clippers.

The Jays finished with six base hits with six different players collecting one each.

Junior Abby Fischer, sophomore Kaitlin Pfeiffer and junior Devin Rodgerson all drove in runs for the Bluejays.

Sophomore Ava Miller, Abby Fischer and junior Piper Boggs all scored runs.

Pfeiffer started and took the loss for the Jays, but really deserved better. She allowed eight runs, but only one of them was earned.

The Bluejays were able to bounce back with a 12-1 four inning home win over the Yutan-Mead Patriots on Sept. 15 in Ashland.

The Bluejays led 3-1 going into the bottom of the fourth when they erupted for nine runs.