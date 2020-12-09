Sobota earns spot on 2020 All-Area Defense

Ashland-Greenwood

Sobota is one of two sophomores named to the All-Area defense after a standout season for the 10-1 Bluejays.

Sobota led the Jays in tackles with 61, added two sacks and also picked off a pass in his first season as a starter.

Sobota also saw time in the Bluejay backfield on offense and caught a touchdown pass from Cale Jacobsen in the playoff game against Adams Central.

Carson Lavaley, Jr.

Wahoo

185-pound junior defensive end really came into his own this season for the Warriors.

Lavaley got better with every snap and by the end of the year he took over portions of the game.

He led the team with 10 tackles behind the line of scrimmage and recovered a fumble.

He also played along the offensive line for the Warriors in 2020.

Nick Laughlin, Sr.

Mead

What this guy lacked in size he more than made up for with an aggressive motor.

Laughlin teamed with junior AJ Carritt to bookend the Raider defensive line.