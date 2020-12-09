Sobota earns spot on 2020 All-Area Defense

WAHOO – A number of the area football teams were built around defense this season.
The Yutan Chieftains, Ashland-Greenwood Bluejays, Wahoo Warriors and Raymond Central Mustangs all allowed less than 20 points a game this season and many of their contests were won on that side of the ball.
Eleven players have been named to the annual All-Area team and seven of them are underclassmen.
Here is a look at this year’s All-Area defense.
Grant Kolterman, Sr.
Wahoo
Honorary Captain
The Warriors 195-pound senior linebacker was one of the only holdovers from the 2019 undefeated state championship team.
Kolterman returned in 2020 after earning all-state honors at linebacker as a junior and he did not disappoint.
Kolterman spearheaded another tremendous Wahoo defense which held opponents to less than 14 points a game.
Kolterman led Wahoo with 77 tackles and four sacks.
He also rushed for two touchdowns in the Warriors 34-14 playoff win over Mitchell in the opening round of the playoffs.
Logan Sobota, So.
Ashland-Greenwood
Sobota is one of two sophomores named to the All-Area defense after a standout season for the 10-1 Bluejays.
Sobota led the Jays in tackles with 61, added two sacks and also picked off a pass in his first season as a starter.
Sobota also saw time in the Bluejay backfield on offense and caught a touchdown pass from Cale Jacobsen in the playoff game against Adams Central.
Carson Lavaley, Jr.
Wahoo
185-pound junior defensive end really came into his own this season for the Warriors.
Lavaley got better with every snap and by the end of the year he took over portions of the game.
He led the team with 10 tackles behind the line of scrimmage and recovered a fumble.
He also played along the offensive line for the Warriors in 2020.
Nick Laughlin, Sr.
Mead
What this guy lacked in size he more than made up for with an aggressive motor.
Laughlin teamed with junior AJ Carritt to bookend the Raider defensive line.
He finished second on the team with 62 tackles, recovered a fumble and made three tackles behind the line of scrimmage and added 1.5 quarterback sacks.
Gavin Kube, Jr.
Yutan
Impressive physical specimen (6-3, 205 pounds), who wreaked havoc on the defensive side of the football for the 10-2 Chieftains.

Kube took over games late in the season and at times was unblockable even when double-teamed.
He piled up 39 tackles, five behind the line of scrimmage, recovered two fumbles, caused two more and added two sacks.
AJ Carritt, Jr.
Mead
Carritt is listed at 165 pounds, but at 6-2 his length and quickness make him hard to block from his defensive end position.
He led the Raiders in tackles with 69 and in tackles for loss (8).
He recovered two fumbles and returned an interception for a touchdown during a standout junior season.
Trevin Brecka, Jr.
East Butler
Brecka was one of the few bright spots for the Tigers who failed to win a game in 2020.
Brecka started on both sides of the ball for the Tigers and was the team’s punter.
He led the team in tackles with 79 and also intercepted a pass from his linebacker spot.
He also led the team with 514 yards rushing.
Trent Barry, So.
Bishop Neumann
170-pound sophomore always seemed to be on the bottom of the pile for the Cavaliers.
Barry led all area players with 89 tackles. The Cavalier linebacker also picked off two passes and recovered a fumble.
Also started at tight end for the Cavaliers and caught a team-high 15 passes, including a 78-yard touchdown pass against Syracuse.
Michael Potter, Sr.
Raymond Central
Potter capped a great career for the Mustangs as a three-year starter on both sides of the ball for Mustang Coach Wade Houchin.
Potter led the Mustangs in tackles with 65 and recovered a fumble. He also started at center for the Mustangs on offense.
Isaiah Daniell, Jr.
Yutan
‘Hollywood’ makes his second consecutive appearance
on the first team after another season spent ball hawking opponents while playing safety for the Chieftains.
Daniell picked off seven passes to lead all area players this season and now has 13 for his career.
He also came up and made 48 tackles while supporting the run.
Cooper Hancock, Sr.
Wahoo
Hancock is another guy who would make the first team on either side of the ball after a stellar senior season.
175-pound speedster was a factor in all three phases of the game for Wahoo.
He caught six touchdowns on offense, came up with 50 stops on defense and piled up more than 300 yards in the return game for the 7-3 Warriors.
