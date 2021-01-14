Shorthanded Bluejays roll to big win over Pioneers

ASHLAND – The Ashland-Greenwood boys basketball team improved to 5-4 on the season with a 58-36 home win over Fort Calhoun on Saturday evening at Ashland-Greenwood High School.

“This was our most complete performance of the year on both ends. It was exciting to see us make improvements in some details after some practice time that allowed us to focus on some important details. We wanted to make strides on the defensive end and they certainly did that by holding them to 36 points,” said Ashland-Greenwood Coach Jacob Mohs.

The Jays played without injured senior Jarrod Nafzinger who sat out with a sprained ankle.

The Bluejays sank five 3-pointers in the first quarter on their way to posting a 17-10 lead at the end of eight minutes.

The Jays continued to increase their lead throughout the second quarter and went into half up 30-17.

The Jays stayed hot in the second half and outscored the visitors 28-19 on their way to posting the 22-point win.

Junior Evan Shepard had a career-night for the Jays, scoring 23 points on 9-of-11 shooting from the field. He also filled up the stat sheet with five rebounds, four assists and four steals.