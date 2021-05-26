Shepard falls in 110-meter hurdle finals

ASHLAND – Ashland-Greenwood junior hurdler saw his season come to an end in heartbreaking fashion after crashing to the ground while clipping the final hurdle in the Class B 110-meter hurdle finals on Saturday afternoon.

Shepard had the fastest time in Class B this season and established a new school record during his record-breaking junior season on the track.

He entered Saturday’s final with the top qualifying time from Friday’s prelims (14.77).

In Saturday’s final Shepard was running stride for stride with Minden’s Gage Fries (Class B state champ) before clipping the final hurdle and falling to the ground. He ended up seventh in the event with a time of 16.27.

“My heart hurts for Evan. He is a heck of an athlete and such a tough competitor. We look forward to having another year with him,” said Ashland-Greenwood Coach Brian Thimm.

Shepard also qualified for the state meet in the 300-meter hurdle event, but failed to reach Saturday’s final after crossing the finish line with a time of 41.59.

Bluejay sprinter Grant Buller also qualified for the state meet in the 200-meter dash, but failed to make it to the finals after posting a time of 23.29 in Friday’s prelims.

