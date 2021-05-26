Shepard falls in 110-meter hurdle finals

ASHLAND – Ashland-Greenwood junior hurdler saw his season come to an end in heartbreaking fashion after crashing to the ground while clipping the final hurdle in the Class B 110-meter hurdle finals on Saturday afternoon.
Shepard had the fastest time in Class B this season and established a new school record during his record-breaking junior season on the track.
He entered Saturday’s final with the top qualifying time from Friday’s prelims (14.77).
In Saturday’s final Shepard was running stride for stride with Minden’s Gage Fries (Class B state champ) before clipping the final hurdle and falling to the ground. He ended up seventh in the event with a time of 16.27.
“My heart hurts for Evan. He is a heck of an athlete and such a tough competitor. We look forward to having another year with him,” said Ashland-Greenwood Coach Brian Thimm.
Shepard also qualified for the state meet in the 300-meter hurdle event, but failed to reach Saturday’s final after crossing the finish line with a time of 41.59.
Bluejay sprinter Grant Buller also qualified for the state meet in the 200-meter dash, but failed to make it to the finals after posting a time of 23.29 in Friday’s prelims.
Six AGHS female athletes also qualified for the state meet.
Freshman Lauren Gerdes got a taste for state competition and finished 19th in the event after clearing 4-10.
Fellow freshman Jadah Laughlin qualified in three events.
Laughlin competed in both hurdle events and also ran a leg on the Bluejays sprint relay team.
Laughlin failed to qualify for the finals after posting times of 17.93 in the 100s and 51.93 in the 300s.
She teamed with senior Jaylyn Horton, sophomore Presley Harms and senior Jaiden Tweton in the sprint relay. The team ended up in 16th place with a time of 52.38.
Tweton finished just out of the medals in an extremely talented Class B 800-meter field. She ended up 12th after finishing with a time of 2:25.66.
Senior Darby Walsh also qualified for the state meet and ended up running 21st in the two-mile after completing eight laps in 12:42.