Shepard captains All-Area Track and Field team

ASHLAND – Ashland-Greenwood junior Evan Shepard captains the 2021 Wahoo Newspaper boys track and field team after a tremendous season for the Bluejays.
Shepard and his Bluejay teammates returned to the sport after 670 days away when they traveled to Seward to take part in the annual Concordia University Indoor Invitational on March 18.
The COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of the 2020 Track and Field season and many coaches and athletes were unsure of what to expect when the season started in March. On top of all that, Ashland-Greenwood Coach Brian Thimm had an unknown commodity in Shepard who transferred into the Ashland-Greenwood school district last summer from Illinois.
Thimm knew that Shepard was a tremendous athlete, but the junior athlete exceeded even his expectations.
“Evan is an incredible young man. He is humble, driven and possesses an outstanding work ethic. He was the heart and soul for our team and accomplished so much in his one year with us,” said Thimm.
Shepard finished with the top area marks in the high jump (6’4), 110-meter hurdles (14.55) and 300-meter hurdles (41.59) and also competed on the Bluejays sprint relay team who finished with the third fastest time in the area in 2021 (45.15).
His time of 14.55 in the 110-meter hurdles established a new school record, besting the time posted by Matt Leatherwood in the 1978 track season.
ALL-AREA FIRST TEAM
Ashland-Greenwood
Evan Shepard, Jr. (high jump, 110-meter hurdles, 300-meter hurdles)
Bishop Neumann
Spencer Wiese, Sr. (long jump, 400-meter dash, 1600-meter relay)
Luke Meis, So. (800-meter run, 1600-meter relay, 3200-meter relay)
Andrew Wyllie, Sr. (1600-meter run, 3200-meter relay)
Seth Fairbanks, Sr. (1600-meter relay, 3200-meter relay)
Kolten Cada, Sr. (1600-meter relay, 3200-meter relay)
Raymond Central
Andrew Otto, Jr. (high jump, triple jump)
Christian Schweitzer, Sr. (shot put)
Wahoo
Michael Robinson, Jr. (pole vault)
Carson Lavaley, Jr. (discus)
Waylon Sherman, Jr. (100-meter dash, 400-meter relay)
Josh Graber, Jr. (3200-meter run)
Curtis Swahn, Jr. (400-meter relay)
Malachi Bordovsky, Jr. (400-meter relay)
Sam Edmonds, Fr. (400-meter relay)
Yutan
Josh Jessen, Jr. (200-meter dash)
SECOND TEAM
MEMBERS
Bishop Neumann
Kamdyn Swartz, Jr. (110-meter hurdles, 300-meter hurdles, 400-meter relay)
Will Kavan, Sr. (400-meter relay)
Ezra Vedral, So. (400-meter relay)
East Butler
Tristan Rezac, Sr. (shot put)
Wahoo
Benji Nelson, So. (triple jump)
Kyle Babst, Fr. (1600-meter run, 3200-meter relay)
Jordan Broome, Sr. (1600-meter relay)
Sebastian Lausterer, Sr. (1600-meter relay)
Silas Shellito, Jr. (3200-meter relay)
Gabe Harris, Fr. (3200-meter relay)