Seventeen area football players named to C1-2 All-district team

ASHLAND – Seven Ashland-Greenwood Bluejays, six Wahoo Warriors and four Raymond Central players were named All-district.
The Bluejays finished 10-1 on the season with their only loss coming at the hands of Adams Central in the Class C-1 quarterfinals.
Four seniors, a junior and two sophomores were named to the first team for the Bluejays, including senior running back Matthew Schuster. Schuster rushed for 1,389 yards and 18 touchdowns after transferring in from Cozad prior to his senior season.
Senior receiver Lane Zimmerman also had a standout senior campaign. He caught 38 balls for 767 yards with nine of them going for touchdowns while serving as the go-to target in the AGHS passing game.
Senior offensive lineman Chase Craven and senior outside linebacker Grant Buller were also named to the first team. Craven anchored the Bluejay offensive line and Buller added 46 tackles, two sacks and a fumble recovery on defense for the Jays.
Junior quarterback Cale Jacobsen also earned all-district honors after rushing for 276 yards and passing for 624 more while playing on a gimpy ankle most of the season.
Sophomores Nick Carroll and Braxton Buck also earned all-district honors. Carrol passed for 707 yards and eight touchdowns while Buck started along the offensive and defensive lines.
The Wahoo Warriors also had a good representation on the first team.
Wahoo seniors Cooper Hancock, Tate Nelson, Grant Kolterman and Brody Specht were named all-district while helping the Warriors finish with a record of 7-3 in 2020.
Nelson played quarterback and accounted for more than 1,300 yards and 21 total touchdowns.
Hancock was Nelson’s favorite target in the passing game catching 30 balls for 460 yards and six scores.
Specht anchored the Warriors offensive line and Kolterman was the team’s top tackler on defense.
Warrior junior Colin Ludvik and Carson Lavaley were also named to the first team.
Ludvik led all area running backs in rushing with 1,474 yards and 15 touchdowns in 10 games.
Lavaley came into his own in 2020 and made 10 tackles behind the line of scrimmage to lead the Warriors in that statistic.
Four Raymond Central Mustangs were named to the C1-2 all-district team.
Senior Michael Potter capped a stellar football career with a great senior season for the 5-3 Mustangs, who were the last team left out of the Class C-1 playoffs.
Potter led the Mustangs in tackles with 65 and also added a fumble recovery.
Junior quarterback Conner Kreikemeier was also named to the first team after accounting for 1,290 yards and 13 touchdowns from his quarterback spot.
Junior speedster Travis Nelson led RC in the passing game with 491 yards and five touchdowns.
Sophomore Mason Kreikemeier was named to the first team after finishing second on the team with 56 tackles.
