Seventeen area football players named to C1-2 All-district team

ASHLAND – Seven Ashland-Greenwood Bluejays, six Wahoo Warriors and four Raymond Central players were named All-district.

The Bluejays finished 10-1 on the season with their only loss coming at the hands of Adams Central in the Class C-1 quarterfinals.

Four seniors, a junior and two sophomores were named to the first team for the Bluejays, including senior running back Matthew Schuster. Schuster rushed for 1,389 yards and 18 touchdowns after transferring in from Cozad prior to his senior season.

Senior receiver Lane Zimmerman also had a standout senior campaign. He caught 38 balls for 767 yards with nine of them going for touchdowns while serving as the go-to target in the AGHS passing game.

Senior offensive lineman Chase Craven and senior outside linebacker Grant Buller were also named to the first team. Craven anchored the Bluejay offensive line and Buller added 46 tackles, two sacks and a fumble recovery on defense for the Jays.

Junior quarterback Cale Jacobsen also earned all-district honors after rushing for 276 yards and passing for 624 more while playing on a gimpy ankle most of the season.