Seniors split games

ASHLAND – The Ashland Bluejays opened the Legion season with a nail-biting 3-2 win over the Fort Calhoun Pioneers on Thursday in Fort Calhoun.
The Bluejays scored a pair of runs in the second to take an early lead. Ashland added a run in the fourth, but the Pioneers got on the board with a run in their half of the fourth to cut it to 3-1.
Fort Calhoun got within one with a run in the seventh, but could get no closer.
Levi Kennedy pitched a strong game into the sixth inning in picking up the win. Dawson Thies relieved him in the sixth and earned a save.
Max Bendler was 3-for-4 with a double and drove in all three runs. Cody Grauerholz had a single and a double and Carter Washburn had two hits. Ethan Sheer added a single.
The Lincoln Christian Crusaders defeated Ashland 7-3 on Friday in Ashland.
The Crusaders did not score more than two runs in any inning, but scored in five of seven innings to take a 7-0 lead.
The Bluejays finally broke through with three runs in the seventh, but it was too little, too late.
Brody Maack started on the mound for the Jays and pitched the first three innings in taking the loss. Cade Bridges pitched the next two innings, and Caleb Juedes the final two.