Seniors split games

ASHLAND – The Ashland Bluejays opened the Legion season with a nail-biting 3-2 win over the Fort Calhoun Pioneers on Thursday in Fort Calhoun.

The Bluejays scored a pair of runs in the second to take an early lead. Ashland added a run in the fourth, but the Pioneers got on the board with a run in their half of the fourth to cut it to 3-1.

Fort Calhoun got within one with a run in the seventh, but could get no closer.

Levi Kennedy pitched a strong game into the sixth inning in picking up the win. Dawson Thies relieved him in the sixth and earned a save.

Max Bendler was 3-for-4 with a double and drove in all three runs. Cody Grauerholz had a single and a double and Carter Washburn had two hits. Ethan Sheer added a single.

The Lincoln Christian Crusaders defeated Ashland 7-3 on Friday in Ashland.

The Crusaders did not score more than two runs in any inning, but scored in five of seven innings to take a 7-0 lead.

The Bluejays finally broke through with three runs in the seventh, but it was too little, too late.