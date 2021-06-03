Seniors finish week with 2-1 mark

ELKHORN – The Ashland Senior Legion baseball team finished with a record of 2-1 on the diamond last week.
The Ashland Bluejays defeated the Wahoo State Bank Reds on May 24 in Ashland.
Ashland scored all seven of their runs in the first three innings and led 7-1 after three.
The Reds scored a run in the fourth to cut it to 7-2 and got back in the game with a three-run sixth inning, but could get overcome the two-point gap.
Ethan Scheer pitched a fine game before tiring in the sixth and picked up the win. Dawson Thies came on in the sixth and shut down the Reds to pick up a save.
Logan Sobota had a double, and Brody Maack, Cade Bridges and Scheer each had singles.
Ashland defeated the Nebraska City Pioneers 6-3 on May 25 in Ashland.
Nebraska City scored first to take a 1-0 lead, but the Jays used a four-run bottom of the first to lead 4-1.
Ashland added single runs in the third and fourth to lead 6-1.
Nebraska City made it interesting in the seventh scoring two runs and putting the tying run on base, but could not break through.
Timmy Hunt pitched an outstanding game before tiring in the seventh in picking up the win. Carter Washburn came on in the seventh and shut down the Pioneers to pick up his first save of the season.
Max Bendler was 3-for-4 and Washburn had a pair of hits. Bridges, Cody Grauerholz, Sobota and Scheer each had one hit.
Elkhorn South defeated the Ashland Bluejays 6-2 at the Elkhorn South Invitational Tournament on May 27.
Ashland took a 1-0 lead with a run in the first, but the Storm scored in their half of the first to tie it at 1-1.
The Storm took the lead for good with a pair of runs in the third to take a 3-1 lead.
Ashland cut it to 3-2 with a run in the fourth, but Elkhorn South scored three in the fifth to put it away.
Maack pitched well in the four innings he worked despite taking the loss. Grauerholz relieved Maack in the fifth and pitched the rest of the way.
Bendler had his second three-hit game in a row, going 3-for-3. Washburn, Maack and Sobota each had one hit.