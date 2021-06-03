Seniors finish week with 2-1 mark

ELKHORN – The Ashland Senior Legion baseball team finished with a record of 2-1 on the diamond last week.

The Ashland Bluejays defeated the Wahoo State Bank Reds on May 24 in Ashland.

Ashland scored all seven of their runs in the first three innings and led 7-1 after three.

The Reds scored a run in the fourth to cut it to 7-2 and got back in the game with a three-run sixth inning, but could get overcome the two-point gap.

Ethan Scheer pitched a fine game before tiring in the sixth and picked up the win. Dawson Thies came on in the sixth and shut down the Reds to pick up a save.

Logan Sobota had a double, and Brody Maack, Cade Bridges and Scheer each had singles.

Ashland defeated the Nebraska City Pioneers 6-3 on May 25 in Ashland.

Nebraska City scored first to take a 1-0 lead, but the Jays used a four-run bottom of the first to lead 4-1.

Ashland added single runs in the third and fourth to lead 6-1.

Nebraska City made it interesting in the seventh scoring two runs and putting the tying run on base, but could not break through.