SPRINGFIELD – The Ashland Senior Legion baseball team finished with a record of 2-2 at a weekend tournament in Springfield.
Prior to playing in the tournament the Jays suffered a pair of defeats at the hands of Nebraska City and Tecumseh.
The Nebraska City Pioneers scored four runs in the second inning and three in the third inning to defeat the Ashland Bluejays 7-3 on July 13 in Ashland.
Prior to the second inning, seven-run explosion, the Jays had taken a two-point lead on a two-run homer by Hunter Washburn, his third home run of the season.
Brody Maack started on the mound for the Jays and suffered the loss. Cody Grauerholz pitched the final two innings in relief.
Ashland had just two other hits in addition to Hunter Washburn’s home run, including a triple by Luke Ballard and a single by Tyson Lewis.
The Tecumseh Thunderbirds knocked off the Bluejays 7-6 on July 15 in Ashland.
The Thunderbirds scored twice in the first inning but the Bluejays cut the lead by one point with a single run in the second. The Thunderbirds scored twice in the fifth and three more in the sixth to take what appeared to be a comfortable 7-1 lead.
But Ashland battled back scoring five runs in the sixth. They had the tying and winning runs on base with one out but could not score them.
Max Bendler started on the mound for the Jays and pitched into the fifth inning in taking the loss. Caleb Juedes relived Bendler in the fifth and was relieved by Grauerholz in the seventh.
Ballard and Jake Rice each had two hits and Carter Washburn, Lewis and Grauerholz each had one hit.
Ashland defeated the Springfield Trojans 3-2 in 10 innings on July 17 in the first game of the Springfield Invitational.
The Jays got on board first with two runs in the third inning lead. Springfield tied it with single runs in the fourth and sixth innings. There the score stayed until the tenth when the Jays broke through with a single run. Springfield could not answer in their half of the 10th.
Ballard started on the mound for the Jays and pitched five strong innings, striking out 11. Nick Carroll also pitched five strong innings in relief in picking up the win.
Rice was 2-for-4 with two RBI and Ballard, Carter Washburn, Hunter Washburn, Bendler and Kyle vonRentzell each had one hit.
Immediately following the Springfield game the Jays took on Wahoo.
A four-run third inning together with a three-run fifth put this game away for the Jays.
Levi Kennedy pitched an outstanding game, striking out seven and allowing just three hits in picking up the win.
Ballard had two hits and Carter Washburn, Rice, Lewis, Bendler and Carroll each had one hit.
Ashland blew a 5-1 lead in falling to the Waverly Vikings 9-5 on July 18 in Springfield.
The Jays dominated early, scoring three runs in the first inning. The Vikings scored a run in their half of the first to cut the Ashland lead to two, but the Jays scored twice in the third to lead 5-1.
The tide turned in the fourth inning when the Vikings scored three times after the first two hitters were out to cut the Ashland lead to one run. Their momentum continued in the fifth as they scored five runs to put the game away.
Rice started on the mound for the Jays and pitched into the fifth inning in taking the loss. Juedes relieved Rice in the fifth and was quickly relieved by Grauerholz.
Ballard and Carter Washburn each had two hits for Ashland and Hunter Washburn and Lewis each had one hit.
The Wayne Blue Devils used a five-run sixth inning to defeat the Bluejays 5-3 on July 19 in Springfield.
Ashland scored a run in the first inning and that is where the score stood until the fateful sixth inning. The Jays battled back, scoring once in their half of the sixth and rallied in the seventh to get the tying and winning runs on base but could not bring them across.
Maack started on the mound for the Jays and pitched four scoreless innings. Hunter Washburn struck out all three hitters he faced in the fifth inning. Ethan Scheer started the sixth inning and took the loss. vonRentzell relieved Scheer in the sixth.
Hunter Washburn was 3-for-4 with a double and Carter Washburn, Rice and Carroll each had two hits.
