Seniors compete in Area B4 Tournament

WAHOO – The Ashland Bluejays were eliminated from the Area B4 Tournament at Sam Crawford Field in Wahoo by Waverly on Monday night.
Ashland started the tournament off with a big win over home team Wahoo on Friday night. The Bluejays scored in every inning except the sixth to defeat the Wahoo State Bank Reds 10-5.
The Jays scored two runs in the first inning, but Wahoo tied it at two each with a pair of runs in the second stanza. Ashland led 10-3 after five innings, but Wahoo made it interesting in the sixth as they loaded the bases with one out and scored a run, but they could not get the clutch hit.
Levi Kennedy pitched five strong innings in picking up the win to run his record to 8-3. Cade Bridges relieved Kennedy in the sixth but was plagued by wildness. Cody Grauerholz took the mound and got out of the bases loaded, one-out jam and picked up the save.
Carter Washburn and Kennedy each had two hits including a double. Max Bendler had two hits, Dawson Thies had a double, and Bridges, Brody Maack and Grauerholz each had one hit.
Dawson Thies and Caleb Juedes combined to pitch a no-hitter as the Bluejays defeated Omaha Concordia 8-0 in a winner’s bracket game Saturday night.
Thies picked up the win evening his record at 4-4, and was relieved by Caleb Juedes in the fifth as Coach Shawn Emanuel wanted to save pitch counts.
Grauerholz hammered a three-run homer and had four RBI on the night. Washburn, Bendler, Jake Butler, Ethan Scheer and Thies each had one hit for the Bluejays.
The Central City Kernels kept Ashland off the scoreboard and sent the Bluejays to the loser’s bracket Sunday night with a 4-0 loss.
The Kernels scored a single run in the third inning and three in the fourth after two were out to win it. The Jays had multiple base runners in four innings but could not get the clutch hit.
Maack started on the mound and took the loss. Juedes relieved Maack in the fourth and Grauerholz came on in relief in the sixth.
Washburn, Bendler, Scheer, Thies and Logan Sobota each had one hit for Ashland.
Waverly Empire took an early lead and never relinquished it as they scored a 10-3 victory over Ashland on Monday afternoon to eliminate the Bluejays from the tournament.
The Bluejays scored first with a run in the top of the first inning. Waverly took the lead 3-1 in the bottom of the second. Ashland drew within one point in the third, but an Empire homerun in the third scored two and Waverly added two more in the fourth. Ashland plated a run in the top of the fifth, but Waverly exploded for four runs in the fifth and Ashland could not answer.
Before the area tournament started, the Bluejays lost their final regular season game on the road to Beatrice 10-2 on July 20.
Beatrice scored three runs in the third and four in the fourth innings to cruise to an easy victory. Ashland had taken a one-run lead with a single run in the second.
Grauerholz started for Ashland and took the loss. Juedes and Scheer also took turns on the mound.
Butler had a single and a double and Thies had two hits and drove in both Bluejay runs. Grauerholz had one hit.