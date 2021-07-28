Seniors compete in Area B4 Tournament

Grauerholz hammered a three-run homer and had four RBI on the night. Washburn, Bendler, Jake Butler, Ethan Scheer and Thies each had one hit for the Bluejays.

The Central City Kernels kept Ashland off the scoreboard and sent the Bluejays to the loser’s bracket Sunday night with a 4-0 loss.

The Kernels scored a single run in the third inning and three in the fourth after two were out to win it. The Jays had multiple base runners in four innings but could not get the clutch hit.

Maack started on the mound and took the loss. Juedes relieved Maack in the fourth and Grauerholz came on in relief in the sixth.

Washburn, Bendler, Scheer, Thies and Logan Sobota each had one hit for Ashland.

Waverly Empire took an early lead and never relinquished it as they scored a 10-3 victory over Ashland on Monday afternoon to eliminate the Bluejays from the tournament.

The Bluejays scored first with a run in the top of the first inning. Waverly took the lead 3-1 in the bottom of the second. Ashland drew within one point in the third, but an Empire homerun in the third scored two and Waverly added two more in the fourth. Ashland plated a run in the top of the fifth, but Waverly exploded for four runs in the fifth and Ashland could not answer.