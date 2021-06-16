Senior Legion team outlasts Knights in exciting game

LINCOLN – The Ashland Senior Legion baseball team fell to Omaha Skutt Catholic and Blue Springs, Mo. in a weekend tournament in Lincoln.
Prior to competing in the tournament, the Jays started the week with 8-4 loss to the Hickman Titan on June 8 in Ashland.
Ashland battled the perennial powerhouse Titans hard, getting to within 3-2, 5-3, and 6-4, but the Titans put it away with two runs in the seventh.
Brody Maack started on the mound for Ashland and took the loss. Cade Bridges relieved Maack in the fifth and pitched the rest of the way.
Max Bendler had a double, and Jake Butler, Maack, Bridges, Levi Kennedy and Dawson Thies each had one hit.
In one of the most exciting games of the season, the Ashland Bluejays outlasted the Elkhorn Mount Michael Knights 13-11 in eight innings on June 9 in Elkhorn.
The Bluejays scored in the first inning to take a 1-0 lead. But the Knights scored three in the third and four in the fourth to take what appeared to be a safe six-point lead.
But the lead proved to be anything but safe as the Bluejays scored eight in the fifth and then added two more in the sixth to make it 11-7.
Back came the Knights scoring three in the sixth to pull to within one and taking advantage of an Ashland error in the seventh to tie it at 11-11.
Then in the eighth, Timmy Hunt with runners on second and third and two outs battled through a 10-pitch at-bat, finally lining a two-run single down the right field line to give the Jays the lead.
Washburn retired the Knights in order in the bottom of the eighth. Hunt started on the mound and lasted into the third inning where he was relieved by Caleb Juedes.
Washburn relived Juedes in the sixth and picked up his first win of the season.
In addition to Hunt’s hit, Levi Kennedy had a single and a double and Washburn had two hits. Maack and Ethan Scheer had doubles for the Jays.
In a game played Saturday afternoon at Sherman Park in Lincoln in the Coach K Tournament, Omaha Skutt used a six-run seventh inning to rout the Bluejays 13-0.
Four errors contributed greatly to Ashland’s demise. Kennedy pitched the first
four innings for the Jays and was a victim of a poor defense in taking the loss. Cody Grauerholz pitched the rest of the way.
Ashland was limited to just three hits – a double by Thies and two singles by Bridges and Bendler.
In a heartbreaking loss, Ashland was defeated 6-5 by Blue Springs in the second game of the tournament in Lincoln.
Blue Springs scored a run in the second inning to start things off. Ashland broke through with three in the third to lead 3-1, but Blue Springs matched that in their half of the third and retook the lead at 4-3.
The Bluejays tied it at 4-4 in the fourth, but two runs in the bottom of the fourth gave Blue Springs the lead for good. Ashland scored in the sixth, and had the tying and go-ahead runs on second and third with two out but could not score them.
Thies pitched the first two innings for the Jays followed by Bridges who ended up taking the loss. Washburn pitched the final inning.
Thies had two hits. Grauerholz had a double and Bendler and Logan Sobota each had one hit.
Friday play in the tournament was cancelled due to rain.