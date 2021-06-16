Senior Legion team outlasts Knights in exciting game

LINCOLN – The Ashland Senior Legion baseball team fell to Omaha Skutt Catholic and Blue Springs, Mo. in a weekend tournament in Lincoln.

Prior to competing in the tournament, the Jays started the week with 8-4 loss to the Hickman Titan on June 8 in Ashland.

Ashland battled the perennial powerhouse Titans hard, getting to within 3-2, 5-3, and 6-4, but the Titans put it away with two runs in the seventh.

Brody Maack started on the mound for Ashland and took the loss. Cade Bridges relieved Maack in the fifth and pitched the rest of the way.

Max Bendler had a double, and Jake Butler, Maack, Bridges, Levi Kennedy and Dawson Thies each had one hit.

In one of the most exciting games of the season, the Ashland Bluejays outlasted the Elkhorn Mount Michael Knights 13-11 in eight innings on June 9 in Elkhorn.

The Bluejays scored in the first inning to take a 1-0 lead. But the Knights scored three in the third and four in the fourth to take what appeared to be a safe six-point lead.

But the lead proved to be anything but safe as the Bluejays scored eight in the fifth and then added two more in the sixth to make it 11-7.