Season comes to an end at subdistricts

ASHLAND – Heading into the Class B-4 Subdistrict tournament at home, the Ashland-Greenwood softball team knew that in order to get to a district final, and hopefully make the state tournament, they were going to have to win their subdistrict. As fate would have it, it wasn’t the Bluejays’ day as they defeated South Sioux City in the opening round 12-2, and then lost to Waverly in the title game 11-2.

Against the Cardinals, A-G would find themselves trailing 1-0 after the top of the first inning. They would get that run back in the bottom half of the inning when Piper Boggs tripled to right field and Kaelyn Fisher grounded out bringing in another run to put the Bluejays ahead 2-1.

Joslyn Sargent started off the second inning with a single, and then Abby Fisher singled to left field scoring her, to extend A-G’s lead to 3-1.

After a triple in her first at-bat, Boggs singled to left, scoring a run to start the bottom of the third. Singles by Kaelyn Fisher and Devin Rodgerson plated three more runs and extended the Bluejays’ lead out to five.

In the fifth inning, A-G would push their lead up to 10 runs, when Abby Fisher singled to third, Hannah Keith doubled to left field and then an error by SSC plated the final run.