Season comes to an end at subdistricts

ASHLAND – Heading into the Class B-4 Subdistrict tournament at home, the Ashland-Greenwood softball team knew that in order to get to a district final, and hopefully make the state tournament, they were going to have to win their subdistrict. As fate would have it, it wasn’t the Bluejays’ day as they defeated South Sioux City in the opening round 12-2, and then lost to Waverly in the title game 11-2.
Against the Cardinals, A-G would find themselves trailing 1-0 after the top of the first inning. They would get that run back in the bottom half of the inning when Piper Boggs tripled to right field and Kaelyn Fisher grounded out bringing in another run to put the Bluejays ahead 2-1.
Joslyn Sargent started off the second inning with a single, and then Abby Fisher singled to left field scoring her, to extend A-G’s lead to 3-1.
After a triple in her first at-bat, Boggs singled to left, scoring a run to start the bottom of the third. Singles by Kaelyn Fisher and Devin Rodgerson plated three more runs and extended the Bluejays’ lead out to five.
In the fifth inning, A-G would push their lead up to 10 runs, when Abby Fisher singled to third, Hannah Keith doubled to left field and then an error by SSC plated the final run.
Tatum Gossin pitched all five innings for the Bluejays in the victory and had six strikeouts while giving up only two earned runs. Finishing with three RBI in the game was Keith, both Boggs and Kaelyn Fisher had two and Abby Fisher and Danielle Tonjes had one run driven in.
In the championship game against Waverly, A-G started off good by scoring the first run of the game in the bottom of the second. After Keely Geise reached base on a single and then Rodgerson was walked, Abby Fisher doubled to left scoring a run and giving the Bluejays a 1-0 lead.
In the top of the third inning, the wheels came off for A-G when they gave up two home runs. It resulted in the Vikings scoring eight runs and taking a seven-run lead, that they never would relinquish.
The Bluejays would get one run back in the bottom of the third when Geise grounded out to second base scoring Ava Miller.
Hannah Keith pitched 2.1 innings in the game and gave up seven runs and had two strikeouts. Pitching for 3.1 innings was Kealie Riecken while giving up three earned runs and earning one strikeout, while Gossin pitched 0.1 innings.
Finishing with the only RBI in the loss was Geise.
A-G finishes the 2021 season with a record of 17-11. On top of being able to host a subdistrict, the Bluejays finished as the Nebraska Capitol Conference Champs.
