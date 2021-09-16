Runners compete at Wahoo Invite

WAHOO – The Ashland Greenwood cross country team traveled to the Wahoo Invite at Lake Wanahoo for their second meet of the season on Sept. 9. The Bluejay girls took ninth with 146 points and the boys finished 12th with 216 points.

“The Wahoo meet always has strong competition and it is a meet we enjoy racing,” A-G Coach Andrea King said. “Both our boys and girls teams have been battling some injuries and minor sicknesses, so we used this meet as an opportunity to be mentally tough in order to compete.”

Leading A-G with the highest finish of the day was Dayna Wilson in 25th place with a time of 24:54.01. Elyse Hakenkamp in 43rd and Alyssa Bigley in 45th were the next to cross the finish line in times of 27:58.22 and 28:11.43.

Earning 53rd place and beating Abigail Gomez of Columbus Lakeview by two seconds was Jasmina Khalil with a time of 36:53.58.

“On the girls’ side, two of our four runners have never run cross country before, and this was their first meet of the season,” King said. “Wahoo was a good baseline performance for them, and they now have goals that they are ready to apply next week when we race again.”