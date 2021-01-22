Rice will play for Bobcat baseball

PERU – The Peru State baseball coaching staff recently announced the signing of Jake Rice from Ashland-Greenwood High School as a member of the Bobcat baseball team.

Rice is the son of Tammy and Scott Rice and is currently undecided on a major.

The 6-foot Rice will play either first base or third base for the Bobcats this spring.

He was a member of the Ashland Senior Legion baseball team which finished second in the state tournament this past August. The tournament was organized by Class B coaches when the official state Legion tournament was cancelled because of COVID-19.

Rice had one of better performances in the tournament again Springfield in the semifinals. He picked up the win on the mound and went three-for-four at the plate with a double.

The ‘Cats will open the 2021 varsity season when at Friends University in Wichita, Kan. on Jan. 22. The junior varsity season will start March 11, with a double header at Iowa Western Community College.