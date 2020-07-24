ASHLAND – The Ashland Bluejay Reserves recorded a perfect record of five wins and no losses in action last week.
Ashland scored a walk off 2-1 victory over the Omaha Central Eagles on July 14 in Ashland.
It was a scoreless tie until the sixth inning when the Eagles broke through with one run. The Bluejays tied it with a run in their half of the sixth and scored the game winning run in the seventh.
John Paul LaPlante pitched an outstanding game for the Jays in picking up the complete game victory.
Nathan Upton, Cade Bridges, Emerick Hegwood, Logan Sobota and Lleyton West each had one hit.
The second game of the doubleheader was dominated by the Jays as they scored five runs in the first and three in the second in coasting to the win.
Mason Fortney pitched a complete game victory in picking up the win.
Jonah Hamm had two hits and Carson Ballard, Hegwood, Hamm, Sobota, Walker Grell, West and Carson Hofferber each had one hit.
Sobota pitched a complete game victory and drove in the tying and winning runs with a sixth inning triple as the Bluejays defeated the Tecumseh Thunderbirds 4-2 on July 15 in Ashland.
Tecumseh scored two runs in the third inning to take an early lead. The Jays cut it to 2-1 in the fifth to set the stage for Sobota’s triple in the sixth.
In addition to Sobota’s triple, Bridges was 2-for-2 and West and Grell each had one hit.
The Bluejays scored two fourth-inning runs and made them stand up for a 2-1 victory over the Beatrice Orange on July 16 in Ashland.
The Orange scored a run in the seventh and had the tying run on third but could not score it.
Bridges had an outstanding game for the Jays pitching a complete game victory and striking out 10.
Hamm had the only hit for Ashland.
Ashland came from behind to defeat the Concordia Mustangs 11-10 on July 17 in Ashland.
The Mustangs scored twice in the first inning and five in the second to take a commanding 7=0 lead. But The Bluejays battled back scoring three in their half of the second and one in the third to cut it to 7-4.
The Mustangs made it 9-4 with a pair of runs in the fifth, but the Jays got those runs back in their half of the fifth to cut the Beatrice lead to three. Concordia added run in the sixth, but the Jays scored five runs in their half of the sixth before a batter was retired to win 11-10.
Ballard started on the mound for Ashlandand was hurt by fielding errors. Kyle Sheldon relieved Ballard in the second and did an excellent job of keeping the Jays in the game as he pitched through the fifth. Carson Hofferber came on in relief in the sixth and picked up the win.
Sobota had two doubles, and Nathan Upton and Grell also had two hits. Bridges, Hegwood, Sheldon and Ballard each had one hit.
