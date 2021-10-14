Record-setting performance sends Ptacek to state meet

“I was extremely happy for Annalise,” A-G Coach Dan Vahle said. “She has worked very hard over the past few years, competing against the boys in the spring season, and improving her game through countless hours of practice. She and the rest of the seniors were instrumental in helping to get the program started back up after several years without a girls team, and I am honored to be their coach. For Annalise to shoot a 95, which was the first time she had ever broken 100, break the school record for best 18-hole score, and to do it on a course as tough as Beatrice, under the pressure of a district tournament, is just a testament to her mental toughness and focus. Now she can go into the state tournament relaxed and have fun as she plays in the final tournament of her high school career.”