Ranked Jays notch season opening win over Eagles

ASHLAND – The seventh-ranked Ashland-Greenwood Bluejay boys basketball team rolled to a 54-40 home victory over Arlington to open the season on Saturday evening.
AGHS led 24-19 at the half and continued to extend the lead throughout the second half, despite playing with a banged up all-stater.
Junior Cale Jacobsen re-aggravated an ankle injury he suffered during the football season in the first half and then was forced to leave the game with an apparent knee injury late in the game. He was limited to just five points. He scored more than 22 points a game last season as a sophomore while leading the Jays into the state tournament.
Even without their team leader at full strength, the Jays were able to grind out the 14-point win behind senior guard Jarrod Nafzinger’s career-high 18 points.
Senior Aiden Lindley sank a pair of 3-pointers and added 14 points for the Jays.
Sophomore Cougar Konzem shined in his varsity debut after finishing with 10 points and seven rebounds.
“Our defense did a good job throughout the game of making them really work for their baskets while forcing 17 turnovers. Offensively, we would have liked to have shot the ball better and finished around the rim more, but our guys know that will come around,” said Ashland-Greenwood Coach Jacob Mohs.
The Jays made just 3-of-19 from behind the 3-point line. They also missed eight of their 21 free throw attempts.
The Bluejays outrebounded the Eagles 29-21 and turned the ball over just 10 times.
“They were excited to play and a number of them were playing their first varsity minutes. We saw several things we can work to improve upon this week in practice,” added Mohs.
The Jays next action will come at home on Saturday when they play host to the Louisville Lions.
