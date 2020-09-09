Power hitting doesn’t help Jays on scoreboard

ASHLAND – The Ashland-Greenwood softball team were great at the plate last week, but lost all four games last week.
The Arlington Eagles downed the Bluejays 7-4 in Ashland on Sept. 1.
The Eagles scored four runs in the top of the fourth inning to pull out the win.
AGHS was held scoreless over the final four innings.
Senior Kiara Libal and junior Kealyn Fischer both finished with three hits to lead the Jay offense. One of Fischer’s hits was a home run.
Juniors Abby Fischer and Piper Boggs also drove in runs for the home team.
Junior Tatum Gossin endured the loss on the mound for AGHS, but was victimized by three Jay errors behind her. She allowed nine hits, seven runs (three earned) and struck out four in seven innings of work.
The Jays returned to action on Saturday to take part in the annual Cardinal Quadrangular at Tuxedo Park in Crete.
The Jays battled in all three games, but ended up losing to Waverly, Crete and Wahoo.
The tournament started with an 8-4 five inning loss at the hands of the Crete Cardinals.
The game was tied at four in the bottom of the third inning, but the Jays were outscored 4-0 the rest of the way.
Boggs hit a home run and drove in two runs to lead the Jay offense.
Senior Camryn Ray and junior Abby Fischer also drove in runs against the Cardinals.
Gossin struggled and took the loss on the mound after allowing eight runs and eight hits in four and 2/3 innings.
The second game of the tournament was a wild 14-13 five inning loss to the Waverly Vikings.
AGHS found themselves behind 11-4 going into the top of the fifth, but roared ahead with a nine-run inning.
Unfortunately for the Jays, the Vikings were able to rally to score three runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to pull out the improbable victory.
Kealyn Fischer powered a 14-hit attack for AGHS with three hits, a home run, three runs scored and three RBI.
Abby Fischer went 3-for-4 against the Vikings with two runs scored and two RBI.
Junior Devin Rodgerson also finished with three hits and added an RBI.
Gossin was tagged with the loss after allowing 10 runs and nine hits in three innings.
The third game of the tournament was a tough 5-3 setback at the hands of the Wahoo Warriors.
Wahoo scored four runs in the bottom of the third inning and then hung on for the six inning win.
Kealyn Fischer hit her second home run of the tournament and drove in three runs.
Libal reached base twice and scored two runs.
Freshman Kealie Riecken got her first varsity start and was tagged with the loss after allowing five runs in two and 2/3 innings.
The three tournament losses dropped the Jay record to 3-7 on the season.