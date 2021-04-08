Platte Valley Patriots fall to Seward

ASHLAND – The Platte Valley Patriots were defeated by the Seward Bluejays 8-5 at home on March 31 on a cold and blustery afternoon in Ashland.

The game got off to a rough start for the Patriots.

Seward led 5-1 after four innings before the home team was able to rally.

A four-run fifth inning, highlighted by a three-run home run by Hayden Lewis allowed the Patriots to even things up at five.

Two Patriot errors led to a pair of runs for Seward in the sixth inning, leading to a 7-5 lead.

Seward tacked on an insurance run in the seventh.

Levi Kennedy pitched the first four innings for the Patriots and was not involved in the decision. Dawson Thies pitched well in relief but was hurt by a shaky Patriot defense in taking the loss.

In addition to the home run from Lewis, Max Bendler had a double and Thies and Brody Maack each had one hit.

Platte Valley rebounded after the loss less than 24 hours when they were able to blast Douglas County West by a score of 11-0 in five innings at Jack Anderson Ball Park in Ashland.

Platte Valley scored 11 runs in the first three innings to cruise to the easy victory.