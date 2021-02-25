Peru State recognizes Maguire

PERU – Prior to its virtual competition Feb. 14 in the Al Wheeler Activity Center on the campus of Peru State, the Bobcat cheer team recognized its six seniors.

Destiny Maguire of Greenwood was among the seniors recognized. She is the daughter of Jason and Virginia Franey.

Maguire is a marketing major with a minor in computer management and information systems. Her plans after graduation are expanding her knowledge in the marketing field and acquiring an internship or job at the marking agency. Once she builds enough experience and knowledge she wants to open her own marketing agency and specialize in online and social media marketing.

One of many favorite Bobcat memories is competing for the first time.

“The rush is something that is indescribable. Four years ago when Destiny joined the team Coach Brooke (Earnest) was

already working to make our team competitive. After two hard years of convincing, we became a competitive team last year. We worked hard trying to prove we were worth the shot. After hitting our routine at every competition last season, the team earned our credit,” she said.

One thing she will take away from this program is the lifelong friendships it has blessed her with and all the inside jokes. This team is a second family and will always be remembered that way to her, she said.