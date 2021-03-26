Patriots start off with big victory

OMAHA – The Platte Valley Patriot baseball team has the season off to a 2-1 start after the opening weekend of the season.

The Patriots kicked off the season right when they were able to score a 13-5 road win over the Crete Cardinals on March 18.

Platte Valley scored five runs in the first inning and led 7-1 after two innings while cruising to the road win.

Three pitchers worked for the Patriots and it was starter Nick Carroll who earned the win after pitching four strong innings.

Hayden Lewis led the Patriots at the plate with a 4-for-5 performance which featured a pair of triples.

Jake Butler and Tyson Lewis each finished 3-for-4 at the plate and combined to drive in seven runs.

Brody Maack also added two hits against the Cardinals.

The next day the Patriots returned to the field for their home opener against the top-ranked Elkhorn Antlers.

The Patriots trailed 1-0 after five innings, but the Antlers erupted for 13 runs in the final two innings to pull away for the 14-0 victory.