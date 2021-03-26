Patriots start off with big victory

OMAHA – The Platte Valley Patriot baseball team has the season off to a 2-1 start after the opening weekend of the season.
The Patriots kicked off the season right when they were able to score a 13-5 road win over the Crete Cardinals on March 18.
Platte Valley scored five runs in the first inning and led 7-1 after two innings while cruising to the road win.
Three pitchers worked for the Patriots and it was starter Nick Carroll who earned the win after pitching four strong innings.
Hayden Lewis led the Patriots at the plate with a 4-for-5 performance which featured a pair of triples.
Jake Butler and Tyson Lewis each finished 3-for-4 at the plate and combined to drive in seven runs.
Brody Maack also added two hits against the Cardinals.
The next day the Patriots returned to the field for their home opener against the top-ranked Elkhorn Antlers.
The Patriots trailed 1-0 after five innings, but the Antlers erupted for 13 runs in the final two innings to pull away for the 14-0 victory.
Maack worked five-plus innings and looked strong before tiring in the sixth inning. The Patriot relievers struggled with their control and Elkhorn took advantage and put the Patriots away.
Tyson Lewis finished with two of the three hits for the home team.
On Saturday, the Patriots traveled to Omaha to take on Omaha Bryan.
The Patriots used three separate five run innings to pull away for the 20-2 win over the Bears.
Ethan Scheer started on the mound and earned the win after working four strong innings.
Hayden Lewis had a monster game at the plate finishing 4-for-5 with a three-run home run, two doubles and five RBI.
Carter Washburn and Tyson Lewis each added three hits and combined to drive in seven runs.