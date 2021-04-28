Patriots score 35 runs in two victories

ELKHORN – The Platte Valley Patriot baseball team scored 35 runs in a pair of victories over Wahoo-Bishop Neumann-Lincoln Lutheran and Central City-Fullerton-Centura.
The Patriots scored a school record 24 runs in a 24-11 road win in Wahoo on a cold and windy afternoon on April 20.
The Patriots trailed 7-2 after an error-filled second inning, but scored 12 runs in the third to turn the game around and lead 14-7.
Wahoo-BN-LL cut the lead to 14-11 after four innings, but Platte Valley was able to put the game away with a nine-run sixth inning.
Platte Valley freshman reliever Timmy Hunt came on in the third inning and earned his first varsity win of his career.
Platte Valley came through with 20 base hits and got a monster game from junior centerfielder Hayden Lewis. He went 3-for-5 with three home runs, five runs scored and five RBI.
Junior Jake Butler went 3-for-4 with three RBI.
Freshman Tyson Lewis went 3-for-6 with three runs scored and two RBI.
Sophomore Nick Carroll drove in four runs for the Patriots against the Warriors.
Two days later the Patriots returned to the diamond for a road game against the CC-Fullerton-Centura Kernels.
Platte Valley erupted for 10 runs in the first inning, but no lead was safe in a wild offensive affair which ended in a 21-18 victory for the Patriots.
Platte Valley led 21-12 going into the bottom of the fifth inning, but the home team scored two in the fifth and made things interesting in the seventh with four more.
Platte Valley finished with 19 hits, walked seven times and stole five bases in the seven-inning contest.
Tyson Lewis had five hits, including two doubles and a triple and drove in five runs and scored three times. Lewis is hitting .525 this season.
Carroll also drove in five runs in a 3-for-4 performance. He has 19 RBI this season.
Senior Cody Grauerholz persevered through three innings and earned the win in relief, his first of the season. Junior Carter Washburn finally extinguished the CC-Fullerton/ Centura offense in the seventh and earned his second save of the year.
The Patriots traveled to Elkhorn for a doubleheader against Mount Michael on April 24.
The Patriots led 6-1 going into the bottom of the fourth inning, but the Knights scored seven runs in the fourth to open the floodgates to a 15-6 game one win.
Starter Levi Kennedy pitched well over three innings, before getting hit hard in the fourth inning. He took the loss.
Tyson Lewis, Hayden Lewis and Jake Butler all had two hits for the Patriots in game one.
The second game resulted in a narrow 5-4 setback at the hands of the Knights.
Ethan Scheer started and worked four strong innings for the Patriots, but did not figure in the decision.
Tyson Lewis surrendered the lead in the seventh and was tagged with the loss.
Scheer finished 2-for-2 with a double at the plate.
Carroll, Tyson Lewis, Carroll and Jake Butler each had one hit.
The two losses to the Knights dropped the Patriot record to 9-9 on the season.