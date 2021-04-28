Patriots score 35 runs in two victories

Platte Valley erupted for 10 runs in the first inning, but no lead was safe in a wild offensive affair which ended in a 21-18 victory for the Patriots.

Platte Valley led 21-12 going into the bottom of the fifth inning, but the home team scored two in the fifth and made things interesting in the seventh with four more.

Platte Valley finished with 19 hits, walked seven times and stole five bases in the seven-inning contest.

Tyson Lewis had five hits, including two doubles and a triple and drove in five runs and scored three times. Lewis is hitting .525 this season.

Carroll also drove in five runs in a 3-for-4 performance. He has 19 RBI this season.

Senior Cody Grauerholz persevered through three innings and earned the win in relief, his first of the season. Junior Carter Washburn finally extinguished the CC-Fullerton/ Centura offense in the seventh and earned his second save of the year.

The Patriots traveled to Elkhorn for a doubleheader against Mount Michael on April 24.

The Patriots led 6-1 going into the bottom of the fourth inning, but the Knights scored seven runs in the fourth to open the floodgates to a 15-6 game one win.