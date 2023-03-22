ASHLAND – A year ago, the Platte Valley baseball team had its most successful season ever with an 18-5 record and an appearance in a District Final in Class B. This season, the Patriots hope to use that experience to be even better and potentially make the Class B State Tournament.

“It will help a lot and our confidence is really high,” Platte Valley Head Coach Shawn Emanuel said. “We’re just trying to create a winning culture within the program and I think the kids now know the habits and the behaviors they need to display in order to put wins on the scoreboard.”

Pacing Platte Valley throughout this year will be a strong starting pitching group. They include Timmy Hunt, Braxton Wentworth, Emerick Hegwood, Dawson Thies and Nick Carroll.

“Our obvious strength is going to be our starting pitching,” Emmanuel said. “We have four starters who I think could all pitch in college. Our other strength is going to be our athleticism. We’re going to have athletes with speed all over the board.”

Spots on the field that Emanuel believes the Patriots will have to develop are their outfield and the pitching bullpen. One good thing for Platte Valley is they return Cade Bridges, who made eight appearances in relief with two saves and had a 0.32 era.

One hurdle that the Patriots will have to get over just like they did last season is inexperience. Some of their players won’t have a ton of practices under their belt going into the season. This is because the Ashland-Greenwood boys basketball team just wrapped up winning their second straight Class C-1 State Boys Basketball championship on March 11.

“When you are not at full strength, that obviously possesses some problems,” Emanuel said. “But, I am really happy with the guys we have right now. The thing about the guys who are at basketball is they are competing and learning to win. They are going to show up in shape and obviously will have to speed up their development a little bit. I am not concerned about it, because they will be riding a high from basketball and hopefully that translates into baseball.”

Like every season, the weather plays a huge role in the spring sports season, especially baseball. With unexpected snow storms and cold temps, teams like Platte Valley find themselves preparing for an outdoor sport in the indoors.

“It puts us in a tough spot, especially with a day with an inch of snow on the ground,” Emanuel said. “You have to try and prepare for an outdoor sport while indoors, which isn’t always easy.”

Even with these hurdles, Emanuel is excited for this year, because of the great chemistry he sees with the Patriots. He is also ready to see how new players step up to fill open spots on the diamond.

“I am just excited for those new faces and the new identity we take on this year,” Emanuel said. “We had some success last year, but our teams are just not going to be built the same. Last year we had more power and a deeper bullpen, where this year we might have to be more aggressive on the base pads and play more small ball.”

After weather delays in the first week of the season, Platte Valley opened up the season at home at Jack Anderson Ballpark in Ashland against Louisville on March 21. They take on Guardian Angels Central Catholic at home in Ashland at 4:30 p.m. on March 23.