Patriots lean on powerful offense in 2021

ASHLAND – Veteran Coach Shawn Emanuel enters his sixth season in the dugout for the Platte Valley Patriots and after missing the entire 2019 season is excited to take to the field this spring.

He has good reason to be excited.

Emanuel and Patriots return a talented line-up this season spearheaded by Division I prospect Hayden Lewis.

Lewis patrols centerfield for the Patriots and after earning All-State honorable mention honors as a freshman in 2019 appears ready to take his game to the next level.

He has eight hits, a home run and eight RBI in the Patriots first three games this season.

“We definitely have some guys who are going to put together some tough at bats for us this season. And I feel like we have pretty good team speed up and down the line-up,” said Emanuel.

The Patriots will be strong up the middle with studs returning at short and second.

Junior Carter Washburn returns to play second base for the Patriots this season after hitting .368 and stealing 16 bases in 2019 as a freshman.