Patriots drop to 3-3 after losses

ASHLAND – The Platte Valley Patriots started a busy week with a game on the road against Guardian Angels Central Catholic/Scribner-Snyder/West Point-Beemer on March 25.

Trailing 2-0, the Patriots were able to take the lead for good with four in the fourth before going on to the 5-2 victory.

Levi Kennedy started and earned the victory for Platte Valley and got four innings of relief help from Dawson Thies who earned the save.

Tyson Lewis finished 2-for-4 at the plate, Ethan Scheer added a two-run double and Max Bendler, Riley Kasuske and Brody Maack also finished with base hits.

The Patriots traveled to Elkhorn to take on Elkhorn North on March 25 in a game that was originally scheduled for March 23.

Elkhorn North broke the game open with five runs in the fourth inning and went on to cruise to the 10-run win.

Nick Carroll started and ended up taking the loss for the Patriots.

Carroll and Tyson Lewis were the only Patriots to come up with base hits against the Timberwolves.

The Patriots looked to get back on track against Nebraska City at home in Ashland on Saturday, but were defeated 6-4 after the Pioneers were able to hang on for the win.