Patriots defeat Plattsmouth, fall to Beatrice

YUTAN – The Platte Valley Patriot baseball team split games against Platteview and Beatrice last week, keeping their record at .500.

The week started with a 6-4 victory over Platteview at Jack Anderson Field in Ashland on April 6.

A three-run home run by Nick Carroll in the bottom of the sixth inning provided the Patriots with the winning margin after they found themselves behind for most of the game.

The Trojans led 4-1 after scoring four runs in the third inning. Platte Valley scored two in the fifth to trim the margin to one.

Carroll started on the mound and was not involved in the decision. Brody Maack relieved him in the fourth inning and pitched three scoreless innings while picking up his first win of the season. Tyson Lewis came in to work the seventh inning and struck out all three hitters he faced to earn the save.

Max Bendler came through with a double and teammates Carter Washburn, Tyson Lewis, Hayden Lewis and Jake Butler added base hits.

The Patriots were supposed to play Branched Oak on April 8 and Thurston-Cuming County on April 9, but both games were postponed due to wet field conditions.