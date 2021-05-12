Patriot season ends with loss in district play

ASHLAND – The Platte Valley Patriots finished the regular season with a 10-6 win over the Lincoln Christian Crusaders in Ashland on May 4.

Platte Valley trailed 6-5 going into the bottom of the third inning, but rallied for two runs in the third and added some insurance with a run in the fifth and two more in the sixth.

Ten different players finished with hits for the Patriots and it was junior Carter Washburn leading the way with three hits and three RBI.

Junior Hayden Lewis added two hits including a triple, stole a base, scored two runs and drove in a run.

Cody Grauerholz finished 1-for-2 and drove in two runs for PV. Sophomore Cade Bridges, senior Zach Thorell and senior Ethan Scheer also drove in runs for PV in the four-run win.

Six different pitchers worked for the Patriots and it was Grauerholz who picked up the win in relief.

The next game for PV came against Guardian Angels Central Catholic/Scribner-Snyder/West Point-Beemer in Hickman in the opening round of the Class B-2 District Tournament on May 6.

PV fell behind 7-2 after two innings and never seriously threatened before seeing their season come to an end with a 10-4 loss.