Missed opportunities lead to playoff loss for Jays

The Jays possessed the ball for more than 10 minutes in and despite a scoreless first quarter, the Jays looked like the crisper team.

The Bluejay offense finally struck pay dirt in the second quarter when junior quarterback Cale Jacobsen hit fullback Logan Sobota on a 4-yard pass. The PAT failed and the Jay lead remained 6-0.

A 58-yard punt by Carroll pinned the Patriots deep in their own territory late in the first half.

Adams Central running back Oaklyn Smith broke four tackles on his way to scoring on an 82-yard run. The PAT gave the Patriots a 7-6 lead at the half.

The final two touchdowns of the game were scored on TD passes from Foster to wide receiver Tyler Slechta.

Slechta was a thorn in the Jays side all night, finishing with 151 yards receiving and an interception on defense.

The Bluejays finished with 342 yards of total offense, but allowed a season-high 446 to the Patriots.

Senior running back Matthew Schuster rushed for 138 yards on 22 carries to lead the Jay rushing game.

Jacobsen completed 13-of-19 through the air for 135 yards and a touchdown and added 53 yards on 10 carries in the run game.