LPSNRD board elects leaders

LINCOLN – The Lower Platte South Natural Resources District (LPSNRD) Board of Directors elected Deborah Eagan its board chair for 2021, when it met Jan. 20. Board members are elected each January. Eagan served the last two years as vice-chair and has been on the LPSNRD Board since 2015.

“I’m excited to be working with our Board and staff to meet the challenges of protecting the natural resources of our district,” Eagan said.

David Landis was elected the new vice-chair. Bob Andersen is the new treasurer and Chelsea Johnson was elected secretary. The board also elected a representative and alternate to serve on the Nebraska Association of Resources Districts Board. Luke Peterson, who served as the alternate last year, was elected the board’s representative and Tom Green is the new alternate.

Director Karen Amen announced her resignation from the board, effective Jan. 31. She called her service on the board, “a wonderful experience,” and she said she is, “looking forward to watching you, as you move ahead through some complicated issues in the coming year or two.” Amen began her service on the board in 2010.