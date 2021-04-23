Lindley takes 10th place as AGHS hosts Simpson Classic

ASHLAND – The Ashland-Greenwood golf team opened the week on the home course while taking part in the annual Bob Simpson Classic at the Ashland Golf Club on April 12.

The Bluejays finished 12th at the meet after posting a team score of 400.

The Bluejays were led by a solid 83 from senior Aiden Lindley. Lindley got the meet off to a great start with

a 40 on the front side. His score was good enough for a 10th place individual medal.

Other Bluejay scores included Isaac Carson (104), Tony Hill (106), Ty Carey (107) and Jack Clark (120).

AGHS was supposed to return to action in a dual against Yutan on April 16, rain and cold temperatures forced organizers to move the meet to Tuesday at the same venue. Results will be available in the next issue.