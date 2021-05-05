Lindley places 15th at Arlington invite

FREMONT – The Ashland-Greenwood Bluejay golf team played twice last week starting with a dual at the Tiburon Golf Club in Gretna on a pleasant afternoon on April 27.

The Bluejays were defeated by Gretna in varsity competition by a score of 187-213.

Senior Aiden Lindley fired a nine-hole score of 41 to capture individual honors at the meet. He finished with three pars and a birdie over his last four holes.

Other Bluejay scores included Isaac Carson (56), Tony Hill (56), Ty Carey (60) and Jackson Clark (61).

Gretna also won the junior varsity portion of the meet by a score of 201-246.

Aiden Breckenhaur led the JV with a nine-hole total of 56, despite carding an 11 on the Par 4 fourth hole.

The Jays returned to action on a beautiful Friday afternoon in Fremont.

Ashland-Greenwood finished with a team score of 388 at the Arlington Invitational led by a 90 from Lindley. It was good enough for 15th place at the meet.

Carson and Carey also played well and carded 95s. Other Jay scores included Hill (108) and Clark (122).