Libal tallies 56 points in AGHS holiday tourney

ASHLAND – The Ashland-Greenwood girls basketball team defeated the Plattsmouth Devils on Dec. 31 to earn third place in the Ashland-Greenwood Holiday Tournament.
Prior to downing the Devils the Bluejays were defeated 42-35 by Archbishop Bergan on Dec. 30 in the opening round game. The loss ended a three-game winning streak for the Jays.
The Bluejays controlled the first half against the Knights and led 21-13 after 16 minutes.
The second half was a different story.
The Knights limited the home team to just 14 points in the second half and were able to pull out the seven-point victory.
The Bluejays were led in scoring by senior All-Area performer Kiara Libal. Libal scored 22 points on 7-of-17 shooting from the field and she was also able to convert on 6-of-8 from the foul stripe.
Eight other Bluejay players combined for 13 points on 6-of-22 shooting from the field. Seniors Chloe Bergsten and Carly vonRentzell each added four points for the Jays.
The Bluejays were able to bounce back with a win over Plattsmouth 24 hours later.
The Jays scored a season-high 69 points and cruised to the easy 69-30 victory.
AGHS scored 16 points in the first quarter and added 22 more in the second while building a 38-18 halftime lead.
Libal scored a season-high 34 points on 10-of-19 shooting from the floor and made 10-of-12 from the free throw line. She pulled down a season-high six rebounds and led the team with five steals.
Senior Camryn Ray and Bergsten also scored in double-figures finishing with 11 and 10 points, respectively. Bergsten added three assists and three steals and Ray pulled down four rebounds.
The Jays shot 39% from the field and made a season-high nine 3-point baskets.
The Jays returned to action in the New Year on Jan. 2 when they traveled to Auburn to do battle with the undefeated Bulldogs.
Auburn limited the Jays to just 30 points and were able to pull away for the 47-30 victory at home.
AGHS made just nine field goals against the Bulldogs and were outrebounded 33-21.
Libal scored 13 points against Auburn and added three rebounds and two steals.
Senior Saige Craven added five points and led the Jays with seven rebounds.
The Bluejays played Elkhorn North on Tuesday night in Ashland. Results will appear in next week’s newspaper.