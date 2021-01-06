Libal tallies 56 points in AGHS holiday tourney

ASHLAND – The Ashland-Greenwood girls basketball team defeated the Plattsmouth Devils on Dec. 31 to earn third place in the Ashland-Greenwood Holiday Tournament.

Prior to downing the Devils the Bluejays were defeated 42-35 by Archbishop Bergan on Dec. 30 in the opening round game. The loss ended a three-game winning streak for the Jays.

The Bluejays controlled the first half against the Knights and led 21-13 after 16 minutes.

The second half was a different story.

The Knights limited the home team to just 14 points in the second half and were able to pull out the seven-point victory.

The Bluejays were led in scoring by senior All-Area performer Kiara Libal. Libal scored 22 points on 7-of-17 shooting from the field and she was also able to convert on 6-of-8 from the foul stripe.

Eight other Bluejay players combined for 13 points on 6-of-22 shooting from the field. Seniors Chloe Bergsten and Carly vonRentzell each added four points for the Jays.

The Bluejays were able to bounce back with a win over Plattsmouth 24 hours later.

The Jays scored a season-high 69 points and cruised to the easy 69-30 victory.