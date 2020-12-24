Lady Jays win two last week

ASHLAND – The Ashland-Greenwood Bluejay girls basketball team finished up the pre-Christmas portion of their schedule with a pair of victories over Milford and Nebraska City.

Last week started with a 45-42 road win for the Jays over the Milford Eagles on Dec. 15.

The Bluejays trailed 31-21 at the half, but the story of the game was the third quarter when the visitors were able to outscore the Eagles 16-0.

The Eagles attempted to rally in the fourth quarter, but the Jays were able to hang on for the three-point win.

Senior guard Kiara Libal led the Bluejays in scoring with 16 points. She was able to convert on 8-of-10 from the free throw line.

Senior teammate Chloe Bergsten played well against the Eagles after finishing with nine points, three steals and two assists.

Senior Carly vonRentzell played well and finished with seven points, five rebounds and three steals.

The Bluejays turned the ball over just eight times against the Eagles.

The Bluejays returned to the court last Friday when they welcomed Nebraska City to town for a contest.