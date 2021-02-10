Lady Jays move record to 11-9 after splitting games

VALLEY – The Ashland-Greenwood girls basketball team split a pair of games last week against conference foes Logan View/Scribner-Snyder and Douglas County West.

The Jays put together an efficient offensive game against the Raiders and scored a 56-42 road win on Feb. 2.

AGHS scored 32 points in the first half and took a 32-17 lead into the locker room.

AGHS shot 47 percent from the field and converted on 10-of-13 from the line.

The Jays also outrebounded the Raiders 24-19 and forced 16 turnovers.

Senior guard Kiara Libal scored 24 points on 8-of-18 shooting from the field and made 5-of-5 from the line. She also added four rebounds and three assists.

Senior Alexa Edmisten scored a career-high 10 points and added three rebounds.

Senior Carly vonRentzell scored eight points and pulled down a team-best six rebounds.

The Bluejays were supposed to played the fifth-ranked Lincoln Lutheran Warriors at home on Feb. 4, but after canceling school because of weather the game had to be canceled as well.

On Friday, the Jays traveled to Valley to take on the Douglas County West Falcons.