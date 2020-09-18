Lady Jays finish 1-2 at Saturday tournament

ASHLAND – After getting rained out Sept. 10 the Ashland-Greenwood Bluejays returned to action on Saturday to play host to an invitational.
The Jays opened the tournament with a contest against fourth-ranked Fairbury.
The game went into extra innings and Fairbury was able to secure the 6-5 win.
The Jays finished with 11 hits and was led at the plate by a monster game from junior Kealyn Fischer. She went 4-for-4 with a home run, three RBI and a run scored. It was Fischer’s fourth home run of the season.
Senior leadoff hitter Kiara Libal added two hits and scored two runs. Junior Devin Rodgerson added an RBI.
Sophomore Kailin Pfeiffer worked seven innings and allowed 13 hits and five runs.
The Jays’ offense struggled in their second game of the tournament against Omaha Gross Catholic.
Libal led off the game with a double and scored the Jays lone run in a 6-1 setback. It was one of just three hits recorded by the Bluejays.
Pfeiffer suffered the loss on the mound after allowing 11 hits and five runs in six innings of work.
The final game of the tournament proved to be the Jays’ best offensive performance of the season and they were able to beat Ralston 18-5 in four innings.
Catcher Piper Boggs finished 3-for-3 with three RBI and two runs scored.
Junior Abby Fischer also drove in three runs.
Sophomore Ava Miller and junior Alexa Meyer-Bundy each added two hits and two RBI.
Senior Camryn Ray stole two bases and scored three runs.
Pfeiffer earned the win on the mound for the Jays.
Ashland-Greenwood fell to 4-9 on the season with the 1-2 performance at the home tournament.
