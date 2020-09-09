Lady Jays face tough foe in opening match at Waverly

VALLEY – The Ashland-Greenwood volleyball team went toe-to-toe with one of the top teams in Class B in a season opening match up at Waverly High School on Sept. 1.
The Jays won the first set 25-23, but the Vikings rallied for 25-22, 25-21 and 29-27 wins in sets two through four.
Two players finished in double-figures in the attack category for the Jays.
Senior Jessica Stander led the way with 12 and senior Carly vonRentzell added 10 more.
VonRentzell scored 13 points and led the Jays with three ace serves.
VonRentzell and sophomore Presley Harms did their best to hold their own against a pair of Husker hitters on the opposite side of the net and combined to get their hands on 13 balls.
Seniors Alexa Edmisten and Saige Craven played well defensively while combining to dig up 29 balls along the back row.
Craven and junior Brynn Glock combined to hand out 30 set assists to the hitters along the front row.
Stander and senior Lane Whaley led the team in serve receive.
The Jays returned to action on Saturday to take part in a triangular with conference foes Syracuse and Douglas County West in Valley.
The Bluejays were defeated by the Rockets in straight sets 11-25 and 22-25.
VonRentzell led a limited Jay attack with eight kills. Whaley added four more.
Craven (11), Edmisten (10) and Whaley (10) all finished in double-figure digs for the Jays against the Rockets.
Craven and Glock each handed out seven assists.
The Jays were able to bounce back with a 25-9 and 25-15 win over the Falcons of Douglas County West.
Whaley had her best match of the season, finishing with nine kills, 10 digs and three ace serves.
Craven also played well while finishing with five kills, 14 set assists and five digs.
Edmisten added 11 digs while leading the way along the back row.