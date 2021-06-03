Juniors overwhelmed by Wahoo, Nebraska City

ASHLAND – It was a rough week for the Ashland Junior Legion baseball squad.

The Wahoo Blues erased a 7-3 Ashland lead to defeat the Bluejays 19-8 on May 24 in Ashland.

The Bluejays still led 7-6 after three innings on the strength of a six-run first inning, but the Blues scored five in the fourth and eight in the fifth to totally turn the game around.

Landon Novotny started on the mound for Ashland and pitched into the fourth inning in taking the loss. Luke Konen pitched the rest of the way.

Jansen Pilkington was 3-for-4 at the plate, Gabe Mayer and Carson Ballard were each 2-for-4 and Aiden Washburn, Carson Hofferber and Jonah Hamm each had one hit.

Less than 24 hours later the Jays remained at home for a contest with Nebraska City at Jack Anderson Field.

Nebraska City scored 10 runs in the fifth inning to break open a close game.

Once again the Jays were done in by a big inning by the opposing team.

Mason Fortney started on the mound and took the loss. Hofferber and Carson Ballard pitched in relief for Ashland. Pilkington,

Mayer and Ballard each had hits for Ashland.