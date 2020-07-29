ASHLAND – Ashland and Waverly hosted a mythical state tournament for the Junior Legion baseball teams this weekend with the Bluejays competing in the Ashland portion.
In the opening game of pool play the Bluejays edged the Blair Bears 3-2 in a nail biter last Thursday afternoon in Ashland.
Ashland broke a scoreless tie with two runs in the fifth inning and added a single run in the sixth to lead 3-0. A two-run homer with one-out in the seventh brought the Bears to within one, but the Jays held on to win.
Nick Carroll pitched the first five innings for the Ashland and picked up the win with Caleb Juedes earning a save.
Carroll also had two hits at the plate, as did Brody Maack. Cody Grauerholz added a double and Max Bendler and Cade Bridges each had one hit.
The Beatrice Orange scored four runs in the second and made it stand up for a 4-2 victory over Ashland last Thursday night.
The Jays had scored single runs in the first and second innings to take a 2-0 lead before Beatrice’s four-run second inning.
Levi Kennedy pitched a fine game in defeat for the Bluejays in going the distance.
Maack had a double and Carter Washburn, Bendler, Carroll, Riley Kasuske, Grauerholz and Juedes each had one hit.
Ashland used a seven-run third inning to coast to a 13-0 victory over the Concordia Mustangs on Saturday in the final game of pool play.
Emerick Hegwood pitched a complete game shutout in picking up the win, his record going to 5-0.
Carroll was 3-for-3 with a double and Carter Washburn was 3-for-4. Maack was 2-for-2 with a triple and Bendler and Juedes each had two hits. Kennedy, Bridges and Hegwood each had a double and John Paul LaPlante had one hit.
The 2-1 finish improved the Jays record to 13-6.
